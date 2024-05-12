The Big Picture Sonic the Hedgehog was the star of two wildly different animated series: Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Adventures of Sonic was a lighthearted show while Sonic the Hedgehog was darker, with an enslaved Mobius and resistance fighters.

Sonic the Hedgehog was canceled due to ownership shifts and competition from Power Rangers, but fan attempts at revival continue.

Sonic the Hedgehog is one of the most iconic characters in video game history. He's headlined multiple video games and his own movie series, with the final installment set to release in theaters this year. But he's also been a star in animated series, including Sonic X and Sonic Prime on Netflix. Sonic fans might remember that at the height of his popularity, the Blue Blur was the focus of two different animated series: Sonic the Hedgehog (1993) and Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog. Not only did these two series have wildly different plots, but they sprung into existence due to failed plans to get a Sonic cartoon into syndication.

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available A blue hedgehog that can run at incredible speeds, his best friend, a two-tailed flying fox, defend planet Mobius from the evil Dr. Robotnik and his bumbling mechanical goons. Release Date September 6, 1993 Cast Jaleel White , Christopher Evan Welch , Gary Chalk , Ian James Corlett Seasons 3

‘Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog’ and ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Only Share a Few Things in Common

Back in 1993, Sonic was one of the most popular characters on the planet, outstripping Sega's rival Nintendo and even gunning for Disney's throne. DIC Entertainment — the animation powerhouse that brought Sailor Moon to the U.S. — initially aimed to pitch a syndicated Sonic show to ABC, following the success of The Real Ghostbusters. ABC turned down the syndication deal, with then-head-of-ABC Mark Pedowitz outright saying “If you guys want to do syndication, be our guest, go with God, but you won’t be on our network.” Undeterred, DIC exec Robby London came up with a different idea: pitch two different Sonic shows to ABC. “What if we re-approach ABC and do the following — we do two series simultaneously, but they will be completely different, so no one will confuse the product?” London told Polygon when recounting the origins of Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog.

London was true to his word. Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog, which premiered first, was a simple show that saw Sonic and his longtime sidekick Miles "Tails" Prower constantly thwarting the evil plans of Doctor Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik. Two weeks later, Sonic the Hedgehog premiered with a far darker premise: Robotnik had enslaved Sonic's home planet of Mobius, leaving Sonic and a group of resistance fighters to fight against him. Sonic — or SatAM, as fans came to call it — quickly became the more popular of the two series due to its premise. The only connection between the two series, other than the video games they were both based on, was that Jaleel White voiced Sonic in both Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Was Canceled Because of Shifts in Ownership & Programming

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Sonic the Hedgehog might have been more beloved by fans, but Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog wound up outlasting it in terms of episodes — even scoring a holiday special in the form of Sonic's Christmas Blast. ABC pulled the plug on Sonic the Hedgehog in 1994, despite plans for a third season, due to a number of factors. It can be assumed that part of the reason why Sonic the Hedgehog never moved forward with a third season was the fact that Disney brought ABC in 1995. Given that the Sonic franchise was at the height of its popularity, even challenging Disney's top work at the time, the House of Mouse probably wanted to use ABC as a hub for its own Saturday morning programming.

However, series writer Ben Hurst confirmed that the proverbial nail in the coffin was Sonic's second season premiering around the same time as Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers. No one expected Power Rangers to take off in popularity, but Sonic couldn't compete with the brightly colored teenagers with attitude. (Ironically, Disney would also find itself holding stewardship over the Power Rangers franchise for a brief period of time.) ABC would also delay new episodes due to sports events. This confluence of events would eventually lead to Sonic's cancelation, but the series' fan base — and Sonic's popularity waxing and waning over the years — would spearhead multiple attempts to revive it.

Both 'Sonic' Animated Series Influenced Future Sonic Media

Close

DIC would go on to produce one more Sonic animated series titled Sonic Underground, which attempted to mix the best of both worlds. It featured a similar set-up to Sonic the Hedgehog, with Robotnik taking over the planet and Sonic having to mount an uprising. But Underground also attempted to keep the lighthearted tone of Adventures with a unique twist: Sonic was the oldest of three children, and formed an underground rock band with them. To further the connection between Sonic the Hedgehog and Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog, Jaleel White returned to voice Sonic once again, as well as the Blue Blur's siblings Mania and Sonia.

Multiple fan attempts have been launched to give SatAM a continuation; Hurst expressed interest in concluding the story with a comic book series or a feature film. In 2022, the group of animators known as Team Sea3on announced they were launching a fan-backed production of Sonic the Hedgehog Season 3, based on Hurst's notes and a webcomic from 2009. As for Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog, it would end up solidifying Sonic's love for chili dogs. The Blue Blur expressed an affection for chili dogs throughout the show's 65-episode run, and it would continue to persist in other Sonic media. The Sonic the Hedgehog films even play this up, with Sonic using the almighty power of the Chaos Emeralds to summon...you guessed it, a chili dog.

Sonic's popularity is starting to swell again thanks to the live-action films; even Sonic's friend Knuckles recently starred in his own spin-off series. It all started with Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog. Both shows feature a different side of Sonic, and impacted Sonic lore for generations.

Sonic the Hedgehog (1993) and Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog are available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Watch on Paramount+