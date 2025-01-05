We know who we come to see when we stay seated for a Sonic the Hedgehog movie: we want Ben Schwartz, and we want Jim Carrey. We want more of Schwartz's irrepressible excitement as Sonic, and we want even more of Carrey's go-for-broke hysteria as Robotnik, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3's rousing success has proven that we still can't get enough of them. But there's one character who's been severely unacknowledged as the MVP of the trilogy, and that's Robotnik's assistant, Agent Stone (Lee Majdoub), who's far more than just silly comic relief. The evolving relationship between Stone and Robotnik is one that speaks to the core themes of the Sonic films, playfully showing the benefits of having an ultimate ride-or-die at your side.

Agent Stone Is Overqualified as an Assistant

We really don't know anything about Agent Stone, other than that his sole dream in life is to work for Doctor Ivan Robotnik. Introduced in the first film as his assistant, Stone is shown to be an extremely competent henchman who could probably do a lot more with his life. He's a natural at operating Robotnik's technological creations, and he can make new suits for Robotnik that are quite stylish, and most importantly, he makes a mean cup of coffee. The third film reveals that he even has sick motorcycle skills and can disable Robotnik's advanced weaponry with the ease of Jason Bourne. This guy could very well be his own supervillain, and yet he only ever has aspirations of being at the beck and call of Robotnik, to a genuinely confusing degree. He knows that Robotnik is openly plotting world domination, and he still sticks around, but why?

Stone is Obsessed with Robotnik

The devotion that Stone displays to Robotnik goes beyond a simple work relationship, as Stone reacts to Robotnik the way somebody who's into their partner would react. Any shred of praise Robotnik gives him fills him with a glowing pride that he largely keeps to himself. If he has to choose between completing the mission or saving Robotnik's life, Stone will choose Robotnik every time. Stone is clearly not above being possessive or jealous, bristling at the idea of Robotnik leaving him behind or choosing to work with anyone besides him. When Robotnik is seemingly defeated at the end of the first film, Stone sets up his own coffee shop where he makes foam designs of his and Robotnik's faces surrounded by hearts, quietly despondent that he no longer has his man by his side.

Without an ounce of snickering, the films show Stone and Robotnik to have a genuinely fulfilling relationship dynamic, one that improves as Robotnik becomes more honest about how much he needs and appreciates all that Stone does for him. Stone is clearly comfortable with Robotnik's bullying, which should make him look like an idiot, but Lee Majdoub's performance is so ebullient in his joy that he makes Stone not only funny, but adds a layer of vital pathos to their continuous subplot.

Stone Speaks to the Film's Central Themes

At their core, the Sonic films are nice, and they're eternally optimistic in the ideal that any "bad" person can grow past their flaws to become better. They've established a pattern of villains like Knuckles (Idris Elba) and Shadow (Keanu Reeves) coming on strong as adversaries, only to be shown the path towards preferring to help others. That isn't quite what happens with Robotnik, but he does gradually become more amenable to teaming up with Sonic for the greater good, and that wouldn't be as plausible without Agent Stone. Stone is the only person who can get to Robotnik's inner humanity, who knows him better than anyone else. He knows how he likes his coffee, and he knows that underneath his bluster is a guy with no friends who could barely function without him.

For reasons that remain entirely inexplicable (hence why it's so funny), Stone sees Robotnik as the brightest light in his life, a wacky sun that he'll happily revolve around with no complaints. It's thanks to his dedicated support that Robotnik went from seeing him as a sycophant to a "syco-friend," proving that the power of friendship really can change the world. Thank you for your service, Agent Stone, and I will sorely miss you.

