Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is an epic adventure, and it's undoubtedly the franchise's best installment to date. However, a big moment from the sequel still seriously bugs us. There’s a point in the film where Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and Shadow (Keanu Reeves) take their incredible battle to outer space and the moon. While there, Sonic and Shadow can breathe in outer space, despite the lack of atmosphere and oxygen! They also possess the ability to engage in a complete conversation! Meanwhile, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 establishes that Sonic cannot breathe underwater without drowning, just like in the video games. It's time to unpack exactly how this works.

The Master Emerald's Power

It's important to note that before they launched into outer space, Sonic and Shadow tapped into the power of the Master Emerald, which unlocks their "Super" modes. Sonic and Shadow both possess superpowers that have yet to be fully defined in the films. Shadow's superpower is described as "Chaos" energy and also powers Dr. Gerald Robotnik's (Jim Carrey) Eclipse Laser, which has the power to wipe out all life on Earth. The Master Emerald, introduced in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, provided Dr. Ivo Robotnik (Carrey) with near-godlike abilities. Therefore, the Master Emerald would explain how Sonic and Shadow can breathe and converse in space. Except there is a slight problem with that.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 shows Sonic and Shadow releasing the Master Emerald's power before they speak on the moon. So how are they still able to breathe, talk, and not die when they are not using the Master Emerald's power? It does not make a lot of sense. Perhaps, the Master Emerald was still somehow working and allowing Sonic and Shadow to survive on the moon, without space suits or oxygen. Perhaps the Master Emerald provides them with a miniature atmosphere and protective layer. After Sonic and Shadow make amends, they quickly reactivate their Super Modes utilizing the Master Emerald, so their amped-up powers from the Master Emerald may still be working even when it appears deactivated. The movie simply does not outwardly show the Emerald's power functioning in this single instance.

'The Rule of Cool' Triumps Over Storytelling Logic