Despite the toxic reputation that many video game films have been branded with, the genre has managed to turn itself around in recent years, with the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise being one of the best examples. By honoring the snarky sensibilities of the gaming franchise and gradually introducing extended characters from the universe, the trilogy of Sonic the Hedgehog films has identified exactly what their audience wants, and has generally succeeded in exploring all the possibilities that the material has. It’s easy to forget that long before the franchise transformed into a trilogy with spinoff shows on Paramount+, skepticism about Sonic the Hedgehog was at an all-time high due to the appearance of the original “Ugly Sonic” design in the initial teaser trailer. Although it's a moment that many fans have tried to forget, Ugly Sonic has a hilarious cameo in the Disney+ film Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

Why Was Ugly Sonic So Funny?