Exclusive: Check Out This Fun Deleted Scene From ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’

The surprise hit film Sonic the Hedgehog is speeding into an early digital release today, and to celebrate, Paramount has provided us with an exclusive deleted scene featuring two of the movie’s best characters. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, be aware that the scene contains some minor spoilers.

In the scene, Maddie’s irate sister Rachel (Natasha Rothwell) calls up the Green Hills Police Department looking for Tom (James Marsden), who stole her car and subsequently wrecked it trying to help Sonic (Ben Schwartz) get to San Francisco. Tom’s dimwitted deputy Wade (Adam Pally) answers the phone instead, and he and Rachel have a comedic exchange that results in the two making surprise plans for a date.

It’s a cute scene, and it’s one of the only times in the movie that we get to see Rachel when she isn’t cartoonishly angry. It would’ve been nice to have included it in the theatrical release, but at least fans can see it now and enjoy a little more time with the scene-stealing Rachel and Wade. It’s included in the special features of today’s early digital release, as well as the upcoming physical releases.

After a much-publicized delay to redesign the title character, Sonic the Hedgehog was a massive hit for Paramount this year, grossing over $300 million worldwide and becoming the most successful video game adaptation ever in the U.S. It’s also a welcome return to form for Jim Carrey, who chews his way through every scene with the manic energy that propelled him to superstardom in the 90s. Check out the deleted scene below. Sonic the Hedgehog is available for digital purchase today, and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and VOD and disc rental May 19.

