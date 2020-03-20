‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Gets Early Digital Release; 4K, Blu-ray & DVD Details Revealed
Sonic the Hedgehog is staying on-brand and speeding to a digital release earlier than expected. The Paramount hit is the latest high-profile theatrical release to arrive in homes early, amidst the expanding list of U.S. and international theater closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. The film joins previously announced pre-releases including The Invisible Man, Onward, The Hunt, and Bloodshot.
Sonic The Hedgehog will debut early for purchase on Digital on March 31. The film will then be available for rental and on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on May 19. In addition, the 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray Combo Packs will come with a limited edition comic book featuring an adventure with Sonic and the Donut Lord.
Directed by Jeff Fowler he film features the voice of Ben Schwartz as Sonic, alongside Jim Carrey‘s villainous Dr. Robotnik and the always welcome James Marsden as Sheriff Tom Wachowski. Based on the beloved games, the film earned Paramount more than $300 million worldwide during its now truncated theatrical run.
Here’s a full break down of the bonus features you can expect, including a gag reel, deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes videos and a feature commentary.
- Commentary by director Jeff Fowler and the voice of Sonic, Ben Schwartz
- Around the World in 80 Seconds—See Sonic’s next adventure!
- Deleted Scenes—Director Jeff Fowler introduces deleted scenes
- Bloopers—Laugh along with Jim Carrey and the cast
- “Speed Me Up” Music Video
- For the Love of Sonic—Jim Carrey and the cast discuss what Sonic the Hedgehog means to them
- Building Robotnik with Jim Carrey—See Jim Carrey bring supervillain Dr. Robotnik to life
- The Blue Blur: Origins of Sonic—Explore the origins of the legendary Blue Blur
- Sonic On Set—Visit the set with the voice of Sonic, Ben Schwartz
For more on Sonic, be sure to check out our interviews with Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz.
- Netflix Establishes $100 Million Coronavirus Relief Fund Amid Work Stoppage
- Here’s What’s Coming to the Criterion Channel in April 2020
- Michael Giacchino Offers Updates on Brad Bird's "Fun and Emotional" Musical
- 'The Batman': Michael Giacchino on the "Total Freedom" of Writing the Score
- Watch Michael Giacchino's Short Film ‘Monster Challenge’ Starring Patton Oswalt