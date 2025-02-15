Sonic the Hedgehog 3 turned out to be a critical and commercial success, which isn't just a win for Paramount Pictures, but for video game adaptations in general. Now a fourth movie is in the works, and it's bound to introduce a whole new host of characters — namely Amy Rose and Metal Sonic — who appeared in the film's mid-credits sequence. But the question remains: Will Shadow the Hedgehog (Keanu Reeves) return? The "ultimate lifeform" was revealed to have survived the destruction of the Eclipse Cannon, and with Shadow's popularity, it's only a matter of time until he reappears in the Sonic franchise. But there is another character who could appear, and who has major ties to Shadow's backstory: the immensely powerful robot known as Emerl.

What's Emerl and Shadow's History in the Sonic Franchise?

Image via SEGA

Emerl first appeared in the Sonic Battle game, and plays a major role in its plot. He was originally a Gizoid, a mechanical warrior created by an ancient civilization 4000 years ago. This backfired as Emerl wiped out his creators and traveled the universe, eventually encountering Dr. Gerald Robotnik. Gerald managed to alter Emerl's programming — changing him to be more like his granddaughter Maria — but Emerl wound up absorbing one of the Chaos Emeralds and causing massive destruction before being taken down by Shadow. Years later, Ivo Robotnik would find a dormant Emerl and attempt to use him for world domination, but Emerl refused to obey him, leaving the mad scientist to literally throw him out of his ship. Emerl was found by Sonic and his friends, who helped him regain his memory by collecting the Chaos Emeralds. Emerl would also come into conflict with Shadow, who remembered his destructive powers and was determined not to see history repeat itself. Eventually, Emerl would self-destruct to save the Earth.

Where Else Has Emerl Appeared in the Sonic Franchise?

Image via TMS Entertainment

It would be a long time before Emerl appeared in future Sonic games, but he did show up in animated form. In Season 2 of Sonic X, Sonic and friends encounter Emerl during a martial arts tournament being held to determine who gets one of the Chaos Emeralds. (Because would it really be an anime if there wasn't a tournament storyline?) Much like the events of Sonic Battle, Emerl befriends Sonic and friends, and ultimately sacrifices his own life after becoming nearly godlike. Sonic X's second season adapted the events of the Sonic Adventure games and Sonic Battle, meaning that Shadow played a large role in its events.

It was only fitting that Emerl showed up as well. The next time that Emerl showed up in animated form, it would be in the animated prequel to Sonic X Shadow Generations, which chronicled Shadow's entire life. The first episode, aptly named "Shadow and Maria," finally showcases Shadow and Emerl's fight aboard the ARK. It's an intense, frenetic battle that not only shows how powerful they both are but also explains why Shadow was so hell-bent on taking Emerl out in Sonic Battle.

Emerl Appearing in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 4' Is the Perfect Way To Bring Shadow Back