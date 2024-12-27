Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has only been out for a matter of days, and fans are already buzzing about the post-credits scene that introduces several major characters from the video game series. While the tantalizing reveal has set the stage for whatever comes next for Sonic's next chapter, writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller recently spoke with Collider's Aidan Kelley to discuss their ambitions for future sequels. And yes, a certain fishing-loving feline might just get his moment in the spotlight.

When asked about their aspirations for a potential Sonic 4, Miller was quick to acknowledge the eagerness of fans to see more of the franchise’s extensive universe brought to life, and even teased multiple sequels, never mind the already-greenlit fourth movie.

“It’s such an obvious answer, but it’s crazy that we’re three movies in and we keep bringing in essentially two new characters in each sequel. And we still know that fans are saying, ‘When are we going to get to see so and so? What about this one?’ So it’s not hard to imagine there can be easily several more sequels and keep expanding the universe.”

The writers also touched on the wealth of untapped material in Sonic’s lore, particularly his origins. “The franchise has not done a whole lot really into the idea of where Sonic came from,” Miller continued. “I mean, I know Sega has their specific parameters on what to do with that, but there’s still so much room for it to grow.”

A Dream of Big the Cat in a Future 'Sonic' Movie

Casey added that Sega’s growing trust in the team has allowed for greater creative flexibility with each successive film. “I feel like these movies, as they continue to succeed, we’re also earning more and more leeway from Sega as they trust us more and more,” he said. “Sega have been great partners.”

However, Casey couldn’t resist throwing in a cheeky nod to one of the franchise’s more unconventional characters: “Someday we’re gonna get Big the Cat into these things. That’s where this is all going.” Miller eagerly agreed, joking, “Yes! In Sonic the Hedgehog Part Ten! Finally.”

“Big the Cat is our Thanos, you know?” Casey added. Well, at least we know how "Sonic: Chaos War" will begin and end, while a grateful universe watches on.

