The third highly anticipated film in the Sonic franchise hit theaters this weekend, featuring the return of fan-favorite characters, Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles. In eager anticipation, Funko has released a new wave of Pop figures, which will arrive next year. Featured in this new collection are Treasure Hunter Knuckles, Rouge, an Omega Pop Plus and a Big Funko Pop who is accompanied by Froggy, sitting upon his head happily.

Avid fans would agree that these figures are unique characters from the Sonicverse, especially Big, who made his first appearance in the first episode of 2003’s Sonic X. This wave is available to pre-order at Entertainment Earth and on Amazon. In other Sonic news, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will arrive on Friday, December 20, with Shadow the Hedgehog as the main antagonist.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Is a True Crowd Pleaser

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was announced in February 2022 before the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2; however, filming was delayed due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Eventually, production wrapped in March 2024 and later on December 10, it premiered at the Empire Leicester Square in London on December 10, 2024. Ahead of its theatrical release, the threequel received positive reviews, particularly for actors Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves, who star as Dr. Ivo Robotnik (and Ivo's grandfather, Gerald Robotnik) and Shadow, respectively.

Applauding Carrey for his exemplary performance, Collider’s Aidan Kelly described him as “the real star of this trilogy,” adding: “Carrey's signature brand of improvisational comedy serves him well once again here, as his gleefully cartoonish villain continues to be a highlight of his recent acting works.” On the other hand, Shadow, voiced by the “perfectly-cast Keanu Reeves” apparently felt “a bit too much like John Wick but as a hedgehog.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was directed by Jeff Fowler and written by Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington. It is based on a story by Casey and Miller and stars Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Idris Elba, all of whom reprise their roles with Krysten Ritter and Reeves joining the cast.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is available to watch in theaters now, while the franchise’s latest Funko Pops are available to pre-order at Entertainment Earth and on Amazon.

Runtime 109 Minutes

