Sonic the Hedgehog fans have just over two months until Keanu Reeves makes his franchise debut as Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, but there is an unfortunate storm to weather before then. Sonic the Hedgehog, the 2020 film which kicked off a major franchise, will depart Netflix on October 31. The film only began streaming on Netflix at the start of September, and immediately jumped to the top of the charts upon its premiere, and now will be departing the largest streaming service after two short months. Sonic the Hedgehog stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, and Tika Sumpter, and the film currently sits at a 64% rating from critics and a 93% score from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Josh Miller and Pat Casey penned the screenplay for Sonic the Hedgehog, with Jeff Fowler coming on board to direct the film. Casey also wrote the screenplay for the sequel which introduces Idris Elba as Knuckles, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and is also known for his work as the scribe on Violent Night, the 2022 Christmas action flick starring David Harbour as Santa Claus. Fowler made his directorial debut on Sonic the Hedgehog in 2020, and has since only worked on the second Sonic the Hedgehog film and also directed one episode of Knuckles, the spin-off series currently streaming on Paramount+. Fowler will next helm the third installment in the Sonic franchise, and he's also been tapped to direct The Pink Panther, the animated family comedy flick that has Eddie Murphy attached to star.

Netflix Has Several Departures Next Month

Sonic the Hedgehog isn't the only thing racing off Netflix at the end of the month. Brad Pitt's World War Z has also been confirmed to be departing the platform at the end of the month, leaving audiences only a few weeks to watch one of the most beloved pandemic/disaster movies ever. Tom Cruise also has a handful of movies leaving Netflix in late October/early November, including both of his Jack Reacher movies and Edge of Tomorrow. All three have spent a considerable amount of time in the Netflix top 10 following their premieres on the platform.

Sonic the Hedgehog stars James Marsden, Jim Carrey, and Ben Schwartz, and was written by Josh Miller and Pat Casey and directed by Jeff Fowler. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Sonic the Hedgehog before it leaves Netflix on October 31.

Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic, an extraordinary blue hedgehog capable of incredible speed, escapes to Earth to avoid those who would exploit his powers. Hiding in the town of Green Hills, he inadvertently causes a power outage that draws the attention of Dr. Robotnik, a sinister genius determined to capture him. Teaming up with Tom Wachowski, the town's sheriff, Sonic embarks on a high-speed adventure to stop Robotnik's plans. Director Jeff Fowler Cast Jim Carrey , James Marsden , Neal McDonough , Tika Sumpter , Ben Schwartz , Adam Pally Runtime 99 minutes Writers Worm Miller , Patrick Casey , Oren Uziel , Yuji Naka , Naoto Ohshima , Hirokazu Yasuhara Franchise Sonic the Hedgehog Cinematographer Stephen F. Windon Budget $95 million Expand

WATCH ON NETFLIX