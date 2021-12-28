Are you ready to revisit the nostalgic Green Hill Zone like you’ve never seen it before?

Earlier this year, LEGO and SEGA had announced that a special Sonic the Hedgehog set was being produced, and now, we have finally gotten a first look at the project along with a launch date for its sale.

This will be the first-ever Sonic LEGO set to have been made and sold. Designed by 24-year-old fan Viv Grannell, who submitted the concept based on the 2017 video game Sonic Mania through the LEGO ideas process back in 2019 and received more than 10,000 votes, this Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO set is an in-game replica of one of the most iconic level stages of the gaming franchise: the Green Hill Zone.

LEGO designer Sam Johnson had these words to say in the initial stages of the project:

“It’s so much in the vein of the actual video game itself which has this kind of colorful charm to it. And it's not over-complicated, which I really loved. Sonic has this real geometric design to it where the landscape is very stripey and you have these like square patterns on it. And it was visually all there, which I was really happy about.”

The LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone set is comprised of 1,125 pieces and four mini-figures. The mini-figures include Sonic the Hedgehog, of course, along with his nemesis Dr. Robotnik, who sits on a flying vehicle, as well as two easily recognizable minions for fans: a Crabmeat and a Moto Bug. Furthermore, the set also features the Phantom Ruby, the Chaos Emeralds, and 10 gold ring boxes which can be positioned in a hovering position on the stage. Another fun addition is a Technic lever which, when pressed, makes Sonic leap into the air.

The specific size of the product has still not been made public, however, the set's build makes it possible to link it to other LEGO sets. LEGO officially revealed that the Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone set will be going on sale on the first day of 2022 and it will cost $69.99. You can pre-order right here.

