The Big Picture Sonic the Hedgehog's popularity continues to soar with upcoming film sequels, a TV series, and now five new LEGO sets featuring iconic characters and locations.

The Sonic LEGO sets, ranging from $34.99 to $99.99, will be released on August 1 and can be pre-ordered on LEGO's website or purchased at Target and LEGO stores.

Sonic's enduring appeal as gaming's second most popular mascot is evident in his extensive multimedia presence, including movies, TV shows, and ongoing video game adventures.

One of the most popular brands in any medium is Sonic the Hedgehog with the blue speedster finding a ton of recent success on the big screen. With a TV Series and a third Sonic film on the way, merchandising for the fan-favorite video game hedgehog has been at an all-time high. This includes LEGO who are debuting five new Sonic sets in August.

The five LEGO sets include Sonic vs. Dr. Eggman’s Death Egg Robot, Sonic’s Speed Sphere Challenge, Tails' Workshop and Tornado Plane, Amy's Animal Rescue Island, and Sonic's Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge. The prices for the sets range from $34.99 all the way up to $99.99. Each of the new builds will be released this week on Tuesday, August 1.

Speeding From Video Games to the Big Screen

Ever since Sonic’s video game debut in 1991 on the Sega Genesis, the character has been a fan-favorite in the gaming community. Like his rival Super Mario, the world renowned hedgehog has been in countless video games, tv shows, crossovers, and movies. Sonic made his cinematic live-action debut in his self-titled 2020 film which was the last box office smash hit before the pandemic took hold of the world for the next few years. Its 2022 sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was an even bigger hit both critically and financially. Making over $400 million worldwide, a third film was quickly greenlit along with a TV spinoff for one of Sonic’s closest allies Knuckles. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 currently has a Christmas 2024 release date while Knuckles is coming later this year to Paramount+. Sonic also currently has a Netflix animated series, Sonic Prime, that released its second season earlier this year and the most recent video game adventure Sonic Frontiers has been keeping gamers busy as they wait for the character’s big screen return.

Image via LEGO

While Sonic-Mania hasn’t been as rabid as Mario’s this past Spring, the lovable blue blur remains gaming’s second most popular mascot. There’s a reason why Mario and Sonic compete against each other in the Olympics every four years, but toys like LEGO's continued partnership with Sega are perfect ways to celebrate the character’s fun history and universe. If facing off in video games and movies wasn’t enough, Mario vs Sonic’s LEGO sales might be the pair of heroes next big battle

Where Can I Buy Sonic’s LEGO sets?

All five new Sonic LEGO sets are up for pre-order on the toy company’s website. The sets will also be available to buy in places like Target and official LEGO stores starting on August 1. While Sonic fans anxiously wait, you can stream both Sonic films on Paramount+.