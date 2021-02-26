If you haven't seen Minari, it earns my highest recommendation. The beautiful film, from writer/director Lee Isaac Chung and hipper-than-hip studio A24, tells the story of a Korean-American family trying their best to get by and start a farm in 1980s Arkansas. One breakout performer of the film, beyond the excellent adults like Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, Will Patton, and Yuh-jung Youn, is eight-year-old Alan Kim, who plays the youngest son of the onscreen family.

And as breakout performers of the 2020/2021 award season have been doing, Kim was a subject of that chaotic W Magazine photoshoot series from Juergen Teller. During this photoshoot, Kim was asked a series of questions, including who his favorite actor was. Kim, perfectly, answered, "Sonic the Hedgehog." And here's where the plot thickens...

Ben Schwartz played that blue, speedy hedgehog in the recent film adaptation of the video game franchise. And he loved Kim's answer so much (how could you not?) that he reached out to A24 and asked if he could send Kim a voice message in character.

A24 made it happen, and now... now we get to watch the adorable interaction happen. Kim plays it surprisingly cool; he's obviously impressed that his favorite actor took some time out of his busy schedule beating Dr. Robotnik and going fast to say hello, but he's not gonna make a big deal out of it or nothing. Until the very end when a big smile erupts over his face, and likely hasn't left since.

Check out the full video of Kim hearing from Sonic below, and prepare to have your heart warmed. Next? We need to get Kim in contact with his favorite band "Macaroon 5"! Get Adam Levine and company singing about fancy cookies, stat!

