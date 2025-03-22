Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was a global smash hit. It's no coincidence that Sonic 3 was the most well-received franchise installment for fans and critics alike. For years, the biggest problem plaguing the live-action Sonic franchise has concerned its supporting human characters. It appears the filmmakers and writers were paying attention to both fans and critics, since the roles of the human characters were drastically reduced after Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the Knuckles miniseries. With that in mind, and the overwhelming success of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the latest movie should finally close the book on the franchise's human characters.

The Human Characters Are the Sonic Franchise’s Weakest Aspect

Image via Paramount Pictures

Many fans and critics would probably agree that the human characters represent the weakest aspects of the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. A recurring complaint usually revolves around the focus and humor involving the humans, specifically Wade Whipple (Adam Pally), who becomes Knuckles the Echidna's (Idris Elba) apprentice in the Knuckles miniseries. Much of the Knuckles show revolves around Wade's personal journey and his relationship with his estranged father, Pistol Pete (Cary Elwes). It was not the most compelling storyline. The biggest complaints about Sonic the Hedgehog 2 usually revolve around the scenes with Rachel (Natasha Rothwell) and her wedding to Randall (Shemar Moore), with the sequel's energy grinding to a halt in the Rachel and Randall scenes.

Many of the scenes involving the human characters in the Sonic franchise are reminiscent of the annoying, dorky humor usually involving human characters in Michael Bay's live-action Transformers movies. The films and Knuckles TV series handle the CG-animated animal characters accurately. Even when it's simply two anthropomorphic animals talking alone onscreen, the dialogue, character development, and acting are much more interesting and compelling. The scenes with the human characters tend to focus on juvenile humor or overdone cartoonish gags. Strangely, the humans act more cartoony and buffoonish in the live-action films than the animal characters created through CG animation. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 wisely avoids and downplays that aspect.

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Downplays Annoying Human Characters