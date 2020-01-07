New ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Poster Has Absolutely No Regard for Highway Safety

Like an adorable hedgehog cursed with an unquenchable need for speed, the saga of the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie is both tragic and hilarious. The first trailer for the film based on the iconic video game character—voiced here by Ben Schwartz—debuted a new design for Sonic that closely resembled something that crawled out of a laboratory begging for the sweet release of death. It had teeth. Everyone hated it. Paramount Pictures kicked things into overtime and somehow pulled off a significantly less horrifying redesign for the character, which the studio has been showing off in a new trailer and a new poster, released today.

The great shame of the Sonic roll-out is that the movie actually looks like a perfectly good time. Ben Schwartz is genuinely hilarious, you’ve got Jim Carrey doing his hyperactive late-90s schtick as the mustachioed villain Dr. Robotnik, and the always-charming James Marsden serving as the straight man. Even this new poster is a fine piece of cheeky fun. He changed the speed limit to 765 miles per hour! That’s way too fast for human cars, Sonic!

Anyway, check out the poster below. Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theaters on February 14. That’s Valentine’s Day, if you’re looking to make your date say “um…meow?” For an even closer look at the film, here is the second trailer, along with the first, un-redesigned trailer.

Here’s the official synopsis for Sonic the Hedgehog: