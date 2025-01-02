Spoilers for 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' lie ahead. Tread with caution.

If anything is obvious after the recent release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is that the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has defied expectations, with every film being received quite well. There's some amazing action, and the characters are extremely lovable, thanks to the voice and live-action actors, who bring all the characters on screen to life.

The writing and performers have produced some incredible quotes throughout the trilogy. The series does a great job balancing humor and heart, meaning it often delivers hilarious humor in one moment and something that could bring tears at the next. After all, having drama and humor for both kids and adults is the key to writing a great family film. These are the best quotes in the Sonic the Hedgehog movie trilogy, ranked by how memorable, funny, and important they are to the overall plot.

10 "Turns out, with great power, comes great power-hungry guys!" - Sonic the Hedgehog (Ben Schwartz)

'Sonic the Hedgehog' (2020)

This line is a really good example of finding a way to blend meaning and themes into humor, making for a more memorable quote. Not only does it get a good chuckle out of the audience, but it actually captures the themes of the film within the first few minutes. As Sonic the Hedgehog (Ben Schwartz) is explaining his life through narration, he and his guardian, Longclaw (Donna Jay Fulks), are attacked by Echidna Warriors seeking the young hedgehog's power.

One of the major lessons that Sonic learns in the first film is that power-hungry people are always going to seek him out because of the power he holds. What matters is whether he runs away or stands for what he cares about. It's a subtle way to establish what the Blue Blur is going to need to mature and experience several thrilling battles before completing his character arc.

9 "It’s as if we’re two characters in a movie, being played by the same actor!" - Ivo & Gerald Robotnik (Jim Carrey)

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' (2024)

It's no secret that one of the major highlights of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise is the ever-lovable Jim Carrey. So, it was quite a pleasure to hear that he came out of retirement for the third film to play not just one but two characters. In Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Carrey gets the chance to return to the role of Doctor Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik while also playing his long-lost grandfather, Gerald Robotnik.

Having two Carreys in one movie was always going to bring double the hilarity, and those who predicted it were very right. When the two Robotniks meet for the first time, they mirror each other and make a hilarious fourth wall break where they acknowledge that they're played by the same actor while looking directly into the camera. It's a great moment that surely made theaters erupt with laughter.

8 "Talk about low-budget flights! No food or movies? We’re outta here!" - Sonic the Hedgehog (Ben Schwartz)

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' (2024)

This is already a pretty funny line, but it has far more impact on fans of the game franchise. People were excited when it was revealed that the third film in the trilogy would be adapting the beloved Sonic Adventure 2, which features a version of Sonic that fans consider among the best. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is littered with small references to the game, but one of the best instances is when Sonic, Tails the Fox (Colleen O'Shaughnessey), and Knuckles the Echidna (Idris Elba) jump out of the G.U.N. helicopter to face Shadow the Hedgehog (Keanu Reeves) for the first time.

The opening of the second game in the Sonic Adventure franchise is widely iconic. Sonic jumps from a G.U.N. helicopter after being wrongly arrested, ripping off a metal sheet and jumping to the city below to ride it like a skateboard in an escape. One of the best lines he says is, "Talk about low-budget flights! No food or movies? I'm outta here!" So, when the line made it into a similar situation in the film, only changing the line to have him say "we're" instead of "I'm," devoted fans were over the moon.

7 "Stone, you were more than a sycophant to me. You were... a syco-friend." - Doctor Robotnik (Jim Carrey)

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' (2024)

After Doctor Eggman's supposed "death" at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, people speculated that he made it out alive, so no one was surprised when he resurfaced in the third movie. However, Eggman suffers another death at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 that feels far more definitive and emotional. In his final moments of sacrifice, he sends out a public message to his long-time assistant, Agent Stone (Lee Majdoub), for a final goodbye.

The message is absurd but unexpectedly heart-wrenching and makes audiences think that maybe the not-so-good doctor is truly gone.

A major aspect of Stone's arc in the film is being unsure if he and the doctor are actually friends, and just when it seems like he is going to be disappointed by "reality," Robotnik affirms his feelings. In his final, surprisingly tear-jerking message, Eggman tells the agent, "Stone, you were more than a sycophant to me. You were... a syco-friend." The message is absurd but unexpectedly heart-wrenching and makes audiences think that maybe the not-so-good doctor is truly gone this time around.

6 "Does it look like I need your power?" - Knuckles the Echidna (Idris Elba)

'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' (2022)

When the iconic character of Knuckles makes his first appearance in the trilogy, he's far more antagonistic than the echidna that fans have grown to know. Manipulated by Doctor Robotnik, Knuckles shows up at Sonic's house to lay the smackdown. When the two face off and the hedgehog brings out his legendary Spindash move, Knuckles easily catches it and smashes him into the ground below after saying, "Does it look like I need your power?"

The scene is so cool that it was used in pretty much all the marketing. It did a wonderful job establishing the red echidna as a formidable foe for Sonic and his new friend, Tails. The line itself is super cold and badass, further enhanced by Idris Elba's iconic voice. The scene is also the first in which Sonic's power is truly matched, making him more vulnerable than ever. Robotnik may have had a machine to catch up with him in the debut entry, but Knuckles can do far, far more.

5 "Sonic, you finally found your family. I know it hasn't been easy, but you didn't change who you are in here." - Tom Wachowski (James Marsden)

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' (2024)

Within any story, the themes need to be established early on to set up the character arc for the protagonist before the adventure begins. In Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the Blue Blur must learn that, no matter what happens and how dark things get, he needs to stay true to who he is, which is established in this scene at the start of the action.

It's also perfect that Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), of all people, says this pivotal line because his apparent death during Sonic the Hedgehog 3's climactic ending truly tests Sonic's growth. It only makes sense that Tom's words bring him back to the light before he almost kills Shadow on the moon. Sonic's growth also makes him a great role model for kids, as the world is tough and not always kind. He now serves as an example that even when things suck, they should keep true to who they are.

4 "This is MY power, and I'm not using it to run away anymore! I'm using it to protect my friends!" - Sonic the Hedgehog (Ben Schwartz)

'Sonic the Hedgehog' (2020)