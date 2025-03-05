There are a few elements that make the Sonic the Hedgehog movies stand out. Chief among them is the casting: Ben Schwartz deserves all the flowers for his performance as Sonic, while Idris Elba and Keanu Reeves bring fan-favorite characters like Knuckles the Echinda and Shadow the Hedgehog to life. But the biggest draw has to be Jim Carrey as Sonic's nemesis, Dr. Ivo Robotnik.

Carrey's been a major part of all three Sonic the Hedgehog films, even cutting his planned retirement short to star in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. In Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Robotnik ends up joining forces with Sonic to try and stop Shadow's rampage, but then learns that his grandfather Gerald (also played by Carrey) is alive. Eventually, the two Robotniks join forces to launch the massive Eclipse Cannon. Robotnik once again turns on his grandfather when he learns that Gerald wants to use the cannon to blow up the Earth, and sacrifices his own life to stop it. If the Sonic movies want to keep going, they should honor this death.

Having Dr. Robotnik Cheat Death for a Second Time Would Cheapen the Stakes of the Sonic Movies

Image via Paramount

This isn't the first time Robotnik has seemingly been presumed dead. In Sonic the Hedgehog 2, he taps into the power of the Chaos Emeralds to try and take over the world, but then Sonic ends up using the Chaos Emeralds to become Super Sonic and destroy Robotnik's latest machine, seeing him seemingly topple to his death. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 reveals that Robotnik survived, hiding under the ocean in one of his drones.

But, it also sets up a situation that Robotnik wouldn't be able to survive: he helps Shadow move the Eclipse Cannon out of the Earth's range when its core starts to melt down, and is still aboard when it explodes. Surviving a fall from a massive robot on Earth is one thing, but surviving the explosion of a massively weaponized space station in space would be pushing things, even for a franchise like Sonic the Hedgehog. It would also cheapen Robotnik's big hero moment. Going out saving the world isn't just a great way to close out his story, but it also gives the final battle some much-needed dramatic weight.

Dr. Robotnik's Legacy Lives on in Other Sonic Characters