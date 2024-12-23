Spoilers for 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' (2024) lie ahead. Tread with caution.

With the newfound release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 just last week, the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has taken over the planet. The third movie is doing so well that, almost as soon as it hit theaters, Paramount Pictures and SEGA already announced a Sonic the Hedgehog 4. This upcoming film is a huge deal for both Sonic fans and audiences, especially as the third film is doing incredibly well at the moment, having a critic score of 86% and an audience score of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The director, Jeff Fowler, and the cast of the film, especially the Blue Blur himself, Ben Schwartz, have claimed that they intend to continue with the franchise for the foreseeable future, so it seems like the Sonic the Hedgehog series has a bright future ahead of it. This impressive success couldn't have happened without the three awesome projects that have come out already. Each of the Sonic movies is great, but there's a clear ranking of which ones are the best in quality. This list will rank all three Sonic the Hedgehog movies based on how fun, charming, and entertaining they are, plus their overall quality.

Watch in Theaters

3 'Sonic the Hedgehog' (2020)

Directed by Jeff Fowler

Image via Paramount Pictures

The film that started it all, Sonic the Hedgehog is quite an anomaly in the video game movie space. It's a great film and was received quite well (especially by audiences). However, it actually happens to be very inaccurate to the source material. The movie brings a Sonic that is quite different from the one fans know and love from the games. His backstory and time on Earth are not included in the original games whatsoever, and Longclaw (Donna Jay Fulks), the blue hedgehog's guardian, is a completely original character in the movie universe.

Although the plot is quite unlike the story from the games or comics, Sonic the Hedgehog still captures the heart and soul of the character, which is what matters most. Ben Schwartz brings life to the Blue Blur with youthful enthusiasm and fits the core of what makes the character special. He was the perfect fit for the protagonist, and his chemistry with the film's villain, Doctor Ivo Robotnik (Jim Carrey), is great. Speaking of the beloved funny man, Carrey is at his unhinged best, delivering a performance that is very much a throwback to his glory days of '90s comedy. Sonic the Hedgehog proves that video game movies don't have to be super accurate to be good. As long as the filmmakers understand the heart of the story and the characters on screen, fans and audiences will appreciate it.

2 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' (2022)

Directed by Jeff Fowler

Image via Paramount Pictures

After the mass success of the first movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was announced, and Jeff Fowler decided it was time to include more of the Sonic lore. His track record with the predecessor surely gave the studio confidence in his abilities, and Fowler was also very clearly more comfortable the second time around. Fowler clearly adores the character and the surrounding mythos, and he proved that with the second film in his critically acclaimed franchise. He also toned down the human characters, which was a huge complaint audiences had with the first film. After the events of the first film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 almost immediately gets rid of its human characters by sending them to a wedding in Hawaii and quickly introduces two essential characters from the games: Tails the Fox (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) and Knuckles the Echidna (Idris Elba).

The film also loosely follows the game stories of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles. Not only that, but the sequences in the film contain far more references and pay respect to the games, with some scenes (like the snowboarding away from an avalanche) ripped almost straight from the games. Sonic the Hedgehog was a great start, yes, but Sonic the Hedgehog 2 solidified that Fowler knew what he was doing with this franchise and could be trusted with it, leaving fans wanting more. Not to mention, it introduced the Super Sonic transformation, which is a huge fan favorite. Knuckles and Tails were also brilliant additions to the saga, expanding Sonic's world and giving him two worthy supporting characters, with Elba and O'Shaughnessy fitting right into the film's hectic and vibrant world.

1 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' (2024)

Directed by Jeff Fowler