Starring Ben Schwartz and James Marsden, the family feature was a box office success with a $319.7 million global haul, setting a record opening domestically for game adaptations.

Sega's iconic mascot will return to theaters in December with 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3,' adding Keanu Reeves to the fold as Shadow.

Everyone's favorite blue blur has found a new streaming home. While he'll still be able to access on his home platform of Paramount+, Sonic the Hedgehog will race onto Netflix this September to give fans of Sega's video game icon another option to watch his big-screen antics. Directed by Jeff Fowler, it follows Ben Schwartz as the titular speedy hedgehog who teams with a local sheriff, played by James Marsden, to thwart the plans of his greatest nemesis, Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

Sonic the Hedgehog whisks its title character away from his homeworld to Earth, where he longs to make new friends on the blue planet. However, his attempt to come out of hiding causes a power surge that attracts the attention of authorities, Robotnik, and his new best bud, Sheriff Tom Wachowski (Marsden). Needing his help to evade the uncool evil scientist, Sonic embarks on a road trip with Tom that brings them closer together until it evolves into an all-out battle against the mad doctor and his gadgets. They race to defeat Robotnik before he can harness the hedgehog's unbelievable power for nefarious ends.

Although it earned somewhat mixed reviews from critics, Sonic's first feature-length outing in early 2020 became one of the most successful video game adaptations ever made and was beloved by audiences with a Verified Hot 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes. With a $319.7 million global haul, it also set a record as the highest-grossing opening for a game adaptation at the time. The movie was a vital success that showed the value in mining gaming for stories on the big and small screen, paving the way for a better-received and higher-grossing sequel, as well as other hits like The Super Mario Bros. Movie. In addition to the trio of Schwartz, Marsden, and Carrey, Tika Sumpter, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, and Natasha Rothwell, among others, made up a starry supporting cast.

'Sonic the Hedgehog' Is Almost Ready to Race Back to Theaters

Netflix is a fitting landing spot for Sonic the Hedgehog given that it also plays host to an exclusive animated streaming series, Sonic Prime. However, the timing is especially noteworthy because the blue blur will return to theaters on December 20 with Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The much-anticipated new installment will reunite Schwartz's hedgehog with the red echidna Knuckles, voiced by Emmy nominee Idris Elba, after his recent solo series outing on Paramount+. Together with Sonic's partner in crime, Tails (Colleen O'Shaugnassy), they'll attempt to thwart Robotnik's latest evil scheme while facing a new threat in the mysterious Shadow the Hedgehog, who'll be brought to life by Keanu Reeves. The "ultimate lifeform" has the same abilities as his blue counterpart, setting the stage for a fateful battle for the trio and their human pals.

Catch Sonic the Hedgehog on Netflix starting September 1 before the third film arrives in theaters later this year. Check out our guide here for everything to know about the new installment and stay tuned here at Collider for more updates on everything coming to streaming.

