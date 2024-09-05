Sonic the Hedgehog is speeding up the Netflix charts this month, landing at the #3 spot in the United States. The 2020 live-action/animated hybrid, starring Ben Schwartz as the voice of the iconic blue speedster and Jim Carrey in a scene-stealing role as Dr. Robotnik, has found new life on the streaming platform, solidifying its appeal to both longtime fans of the franchise and new viewers alike.

The film, which faced a rocky start with the backlash over Sonic’s original CGI design, ultimately became a box office hit after a redesign and critical adjustments. It grossed over $300 million worldwide, proving the enduring popularity of the Sega video game character. Now, with its arrival on Netflix, Sonic the Hedgehog is once again racing into the hearts of audiences, quickly climbing the ranks of the most-watched films on the platform.

In Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic teams up with a small-town sheriff (played by James Marsden) to stop the evil Dr. Robotnik, portrayed in typically uproarious fashion by Carrey, who is bent on capturing Sonic and using his super-speed powers for world domination. The movie blends action, humour, and heart, making it a fun ride for both kids and adults. The film's success on Netflix comes at a perfect time, as excitement builds for the sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which was released in 2022 and further expands Sonic's universe by introducing beloved characters like Tails and Knuckles. With the film's current resurgence on Netflix, it seems fans are rewatching or catching up on the first movie to prepare for more Sonic action.

What's Next for 'Sonic the Hedgehog'?

This festive season sees the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which introduces a killer new nemesis for our blue hero to deal with. The trailer was released last week, and we were introduced once again to Sonic and Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey), who are teaming up with their former enemy Knuckles (Idris Elba) to fight a new and formidable adversary. From the looks of it, that adversary is the iconic Shadow the Hedgehog, the Sonic clone experiment that went rogue. Shadow will be voiced by none other than Keanu Reeves (John Wick film series), who was announced as part of the voice cast back in April.

Sonic the Hedgehog is another example of how streaming platforms can breathe new life into movies post-theatrical release, giving films like this one a second chance to shine. So, whether you’re a die-hard Sonic fan or just in the mood for a fun, family-friendly movie, now is the perfect time to hit play and join Sonic on his high-speed adventures.

Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic, an extraordinary blue hedgehog capable of incredible speed, escapes to Earth to avoid those who would exploit his powers. Hiding in the town of Green Hills, he inadvertently causes a power outage that draws the attention of Dr. Robotnik, a sinister genius determined to capture him. Teaming up with Tom Wachowski, the town's sheriff, Sonic embarks on a high-speed adventure to stop Robotnik's plans. Release Date February 14, 2020 Director Jeff Fowler Cast Jim Carrey , James Marsden , Neal McDonough , Tika Sumpter , Ben Schwartz , Adam Pally Runtime 99 minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Worm Miller , Patrick Casey , Oren Uziel , Yuji Naka , Naoto Ohshima , Hirokazu Yasuhara Expand

