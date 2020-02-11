‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Series Ranked from Worst to First

Sonic the Hedgehog is about to race into theaters this weekend for the iconic Sega character’s first big-screen adventure. But Sonic & Co. have been streaking across the small screen in various animated adaptations since 1993. The character and his franchise has enjoyed nearly 30 years of success after the 1991 debut of the speedster in his title video game. Those three decades have seen numerous iterations of Sonic’s design, voice acting, storytelling tone, mythology, and animation styles, some better than others and all a part of the canon. But is there a best among the bunch?

We revisited nearly 30 years of Sonic the Hedgehog to suss out the merits of all five animated series. Some are more slapsticky while others are more semi-serious and action-focused. Some embrace elements of mythology, like the importance of the Rings and whether or not Sonic can really swim. All of them feature Doctor Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik in one form or another, and nearly all of them feature a “sexy” character for some reason (though Sally Acorn, Breezie the Hedgehog, and Rouge the Bat do make for creative Furry / cosplay options.)

Here are all the titles, in case you weren’t familiar with them all, in the order they were released; our ranking (from worst to first) follows afterwards, and remember that your mileage (per hour) may vary: