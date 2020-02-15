‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Series Is One the 90s’ Bests | Saturday Mourning Cartoons

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Saturday Mourning Cartoons team reviews Sonic the Hedgehog this weekend. No, not the new CG/live-action hybrid movie, the 1993 animated series. No, not *that* one either, the other one. The one that’s surprisingly dark and sees Sonic, Tails, and the gang as a band of rebellious freedom fighters battling back against the evil ways of Dr. Robotnik. Yeah, that’s the one. How does it hold up? Listen in to find out!

