‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Speeds into the Big Game in Super Bowl 2020 Ad

Sonic the Hedgehog is all set to give fans of the Sega superstar exactly what they want when the Paramount pic hits the big screen next month. But Sonic’s also got support from some top-tier sports talent, as seen in this new pre-game spot for this weekend’s Super Bowl LIV. Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints, Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers, Olympic champion Allyson Felix, and Kyle Busch of NASCAR fame all weigh in on Sonic’s athletic prowess, and you can watch it now, well before the Big Game.

Directed by Jeff Fowler, and written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, Sonic the Hedgehog stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter and Jim Carrey. The video game adaptation speeds into theaters on February 14th, but fans can get a glimpse of the big-screen version of the Sega classic character in this star-studded TV spot.

Check out the Super Bowl LIV pre-game ad below:

When it comes to speed, there’s only one name you need to know. #CatchSonic Don’t miss Sonic The Hedgehog when it speeds into theatres February 14. Get tickets now at http://SonicTheHedgehogMovie.com

Here’s the official synopsis:

