With the release of the highly anticipated Sonic The Hedgehog 2 film quickly approaching, fans are clamoring to get their hands on any new content related to the Blue Blur's next theatrical outing. It was also announced back in July 2021 that there would be a comic book connecting the two films together. New details have been provided from the comic's author Kiel Phegley, including the release date of the comic being March 23 and that the comic includes a story that was "spearheaded" by Dr. Robotnik actor, Jim Carrey.

Taking to Twitter to share the details, Phegley, who wrote the official novelization of the 2020 Sonic The Hedgehog film, shared his excitement for his upcoming first "honest-to-goodness" foray into comic books. He confirmed that this "Pre-Quill" will be a total of 40 pages and will consist of five stories taking place between the two films. He also voiced how thankful to work with an all-star team of writers including Tracey Yardley, Adam Bryce Thomas, and Evan Stanley. "It's INSANE how lucky I am to work with this crew," said Phegley. He also gives thanks to David Mariotte and Riley Farmer IDW Publishing for getting him this opportunity.

The thread is finished with Phegley noting that Jim Carrey "spearheaded" the story that focuses on Robotnik, noting that specific story as "really weird & dope." It is important to point out that Carrey does not have a writing credit on the upcoming comic, but it was his story outline that was turned into the script for the villain-focused story that readers will find inside the comic.

The Sonic The Hedgehog 2 "Pre-Quell" comic book will be available for $6.99 starting on March 23 with Sonic The Hedgehog 2 hitting theaters on April 8. You can see the tweets from Phegley revealing details about the upcoming comic prequel as well as its official description down below.

Catch up with Sonic and friends (if you can) in this exclusive prequel to 2022’s most anticipated family film! Life is good in Green Hills for Sonic the Hedgehog . . . maybe too good. He’s starting to get bored, and when Sonic gets bored, things become a lot less boring for everyone else-fast! Quicker than you can say “Chili Dog,” the Fastest Thing Alive is saving the day and causing all sorts of chaos along the way! Plus, new and returning characters starring in the S'onic the Hedgehog 2' film take the lead in stories of their own!

