Since the debut of Sonic the Hedgehog's iconic golden super form, Super Sonic, in 1992, fans have fallen in love with Sonic having transformations that upgrade his abilities to the nth degree. It wasn't long until Sonic's super forms made their way to movies and television, and subsequently enhanced the narratives of Sonic the Hedgehog's film and television adventures. His video game transformations haven't been the only ones to premiere in his shows and movies either. In some instances, Sonic has gotten a film or series exclusive transformation.

Whether Sonic needs to face the likes of Chaos or the Death Egg Robot with the power of Super Sonic or use the memorable Wisp power-ups to face Metal Sonic, the blue blur's transformations have come to the rescue time and time again when the hero and his friends need them most. Needless to say, Sonic has had some awesome transformations across his long tenure of adaptions.

10 Jade Ghost Sonic

Power Source: Jade Wisp Energy

The Wisp alien power-ups were first brought into the franchise through the Sonic Colors video game in 2010 and have since become mainstays in the Sonic world. The Wisps made their way to film and television with the Sonic Colors miniseries; Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps, released in 2021 to support SEGA's re-release of the Sonic Colors game. The miniseries saw Sonic and Tails needing to team up with their friends, the Wisps, to free a group of captured Wisps from the clutches of Dr. Eggman and Metal Sonic.

When Sonic absorbs a Jade Wisp, which made its Sonic franchise debut in Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps, he becomes the Jade Ghost. The Jade Ghost power grants Sonic multiple abilities. With this transformation, Sonic is able to hover, become intangible and invisible as well, essentially becoming a ghost. Sonic would use this power-up when he was saved by the Jade Wisp from Metal Sonic's attack, allowing Sonic to pass right through Metal Sonic safely.

9 Orange Rocket Sonic

Power Source: Orange Wisp Energy

Sonic may be fast, but sometimes ground speed isn't the key.Base from Sonic may not be able to fly, which is where the Orange Rocket transformation comes in handy. The Orange Wisps are typically described as very social and lively, most likely due to their nature as a rocket, needing spirited energy to aid Sonic in his heroic adventures.

In the final battle against Metal Sonic in Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps, after Sonic has freed all the Wisps and begins using them all together, Sonic uses the power of the Orange Rocket transformation to propel himself through the air at high speeds to hit Metal Sonic so hard that he spins around like a spinning top hundreds of times. The Orange Rocket also allows Sonic to fire himself straight upwards, getting him high into the sky within seconds. The Orange Rocket is a perfect mix of evasive and offensive, making it a great transformation for Sonic when he needs to bring his A-game.

8 Blue Cube Sonic

Power Source: Blue Wisp Energy

As quick as he may be, Sonic has never been a super heavy hitter. While he can hit hard when he needs to, it's heavy hitting in proportion to Sonic's weight and height. Sonic certainly couldn't say, smash his enemies into the ground with the power of a couple of hundred pounds. That is, unless he has the power of the Blue Cube transformation.

The Blue Cube transformation turns Sonic into a giant, incredibly heavy Blue Cube that immediately slams toward the ground at incredibly high speeds. The Blue Cube not only has the power to crush whatever it falls onto, but it affects the area surrounding its impact as well. It hits the ground so hard that not only does it birth a crater beneath itself, but it also sends out a powerful shockwave to the immediate area surrounding it. Sonic uses it to practically flatten Metal Sonic, Orbot and Cubot in Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps as a finishing move that ends the fight on a bang.

7 Pink Spikes Sonic

Power Source: Pink Wisp Energy

One of the most notable aspects of Sonic's design is his unmistakeable hedgehog quills. In real-life, a hedgehog's quills are quite spiky, but this has never been a trait assigned to Sonic's own quills thus far in the franchise. The Pink Spikes transformation makes it the primary offensive part of Sonic, turning him into a pink ball of dangerous spikes.

In Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps, during the race between Sonic and Metal Sonic to free the captured Wisps, the Pink Wisp comes to Sonic's aid to transform him into Pink Spikes Sonic and zip around the capsule holding the Wisps to cut it in half. He also utilizes the Pink Spike transformation during his final smackdown on Metal Sonic to quickly speed around him, piercing the robot with his spikes continuously. The transformation also grants Sonic the ability to stick to and climb onto walls. If it wasn't obvious already, the Pink Spikes transformation is a powerhouse of a power in Sonic's arsenal.

6 Yellow Drill Sonic

Power Source: Yellow Wisp Energy

Sonic may be able to move fast above ground and atop water, but he's helpless underneath both. The Yellow Drill transformation fixes this crucial issue for Sonic, especially when it comes to water. After absorbing the energy of the Yellow Wisp, Sonic turns into a yellow drill that can dig underground and propel himself through the water.

If someone asked a Sonic fan what his greatest weakness is, they'd immediately say water. It's common knowledge that Sonic cannot swim whatsoever, so being able to utilize the Yellow Drill form to speed through the water like a missile solves a huge problem for Sonic, therefore making him an even more formidable foe. The Yellow Drill transformation also gifts Sonic the ability to drill underground at high speeds as well. Sonic can use the drill to avoid obstacles above ground and blast up from under an enemy to land a drastic hit, like he did to Metal Sonic in Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps. Sonic has to be careful in this form though, as it can only be used for a short amount of time, meaning he can transform back to his base form while underground and meet a quick doom.

5 Cyan Laser Sonic

Power Source: Cyan Wisp Energy

Being heavily featured in the promotional material of the Sonic Colors game, the Cyan Laser Sonic transformation is arguably the most recognizable Wisp aside from the standard White Wisp. The power of the Cyan Laser transformation is quite self-explanatory, turning Sonic into a cyan glowing laser that can fly at extreme speeds, bounce off of material and tear through enemies with ease.

When Sonic transforms into his Cyan Laser form in Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps to escape Metal Sonic and free the Wisps, he perfectly displays the perks of the Cyan Wisp's energy. Sonic is able to get an early start to their race by utilizing the transformation to zip and bounce through the Sweet Mountain landscape and break through one of the containers holding some of the stolen Wisps. The Cyan Laser Sonic transformation is the perfect amalgamation of speed and destruction.

4 Three Shard Shatter Sonic

Power Source: Three Paradox Prism Shards