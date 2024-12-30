After becoming the runaway success of the lucrative Christmas period at the domestic box office, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was launched in a handful of overseas markets this past weekend, pushing the franchise’s cumulative global haul past a massive new milestone. The Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy has played a major role in pulling Paramount from the brink, along with John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place series, and the two Smile movies. The studio has relied heavily on these new franchises to regain its footing, while also releasing legacy titles such as Top Gun: Maverick and Gladiator II to significant success.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has grossed $210 million worldwide, of which $135 million has come from the domestic marketplace. It’s still the lowest-grossing installment of the trilogy, directed by Jeff Fowler, but is projected to top both its predecessors in the long run. Combined, the three Sonic the Hedgehog movies have now made over $900 million worldwide. Released in 2020, the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie made just over $300 million worldwide before the pandemic brought theaters around the world to a close. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 concluded its global run with just over $400 million in 2022.

All three movies have earned positive reviews, with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 emerging as the best-rated installment of the franchise. It holds an 88% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and an even better 96% audience score. By comparison, the first film holds a 64% “fresh” RT score, while Sonic the Hedgehog 2 holds a 69% rating. All three movies feature Ben Schwartz as the voice of the titular character, with James Marsden playing the live-action lead, and Jim Carrey starring as the villain.

The Sonic Franchise Has Branched Out Into Streaming

Close

In Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the veteran comic star plays a dual role. Carrey is essentially semi-retired at this point; his only theatrical releases since 2016 have been the three Sonic the Hedgehog movies, which are based on the popular video game property of the same name. Produced on a reported budget of $120 million — the other two films cost less than $100 million — Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is playing in theaters. The movie also features Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba, who also leads a streaming series spin-off.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and grab tickets for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 below.

Get Tickets