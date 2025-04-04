Ever since the first Sonic the Hedgehog film in 2020, the character has had a massive resurgence in the pop culture space. The success of Sonic Frontiers and Sonic X Shadow Generations on the game side of things has further increased the blue blur's popularity. With 2024's Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hitting the world with strong reviews and box office numbers, the hedgehog speedster seems to be unstoppable.

Sonic's big-screen efforts are considered one of the best video game-to-film adaptions ever made because they adapt the characters from the games with grace, style, and respect to the source material. They also introduce new heroes that, while not necessary, are handled better over time and are not too overbearing. But who's the best of the best? How do they all rank up against each other? This list will rank every hero in the Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy based on their characterization, prominence, and memorability.