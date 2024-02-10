After his explosion of popularity upon his first game's release in 1991, Sonic would quickly speed his way over to movies and television only two years later, in 1993, with the premiere of his first series, Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog. Since then, the blue blur has been a staple in pop culture and consistently made his mark in movies and television, for better or worse.

Each new series or film featuring Sonic the Hedgehog introduced the world to a whole new adaption of the character, each quite different from the last. Whether it be a change in setting, voice actor, or writing style, when people think of what their favorite Sonic may be, they have a wide variety of iterations to choose from when looking for what will be their ideal version of the character.

10 'Sonic Underground' (1999)

Played by: Jaleel White

Being only the third time Sonic would make his mark on television, Sonic Underground chose to break the mold and completely redefine the world surrounding the blue hedgehog. Sonic Underground created and introduced the Sonic family, giving him a brother, sister, and a missing mother. Sonic and his siblings, Manic and Sonia, would inherit magical medallions that gave them powerful musical instruments to fight Robotnik's forces and form a band with.

With the past two television adaptions of the character before this being more traditional adaptions of the character, Sonic Underground shook the ground under the Sonic canon and gave audiences something so fresh and unique that it's borderline impossible to forget about. Unfortunately, Sonic's switch-up in setting and power set (and one head-banging opening theme) could not save the series from a slew of negative feedback and reviews from critics and fans alike.

Sonic Underground Release Date May 23, 1999 Creator Jean Cheville, Jean Chalopin, Andy Heyward, Robby London Cast Jaleel White , Sam Vincent , Garry Chalk , Brian Drummond Seasons 1

Watch on Paramount+

9 'Sonic the Hedgehog: The Movie' (1996)

Played by: Martin Burke

Sonic the Hedgehog: The Movie served as the hedgehog's first leap into movies, at least in the United States. Originally, the film debuted in Japan as a two-part OVA and would be dubbed in English and be released in America as a DVD film. Upon being released in America, the film found almost immediate success, rising all the way up to seventh place on the Billboard Video Sales Chart and sixth place on the Billboard Video Sales Chart for kids.

The Sonic presented in Sonic the Hedgehog: The Movie is one of the snarkiest adaptions of the character there is. Always cracking a joke at the situation at hand or giving sass to those who bother him, this Sonic is an incredibly entertaining watch. Martin Burke's nasally portrayal of the character only amplifies these factors. Sonic's snark is a huge aspect of his character and Martin Burke's version brings it wholeheartedly.

Sonic The Hedgehog: The Movie Release Date January 26, 1996 Director Kazunori Ikegami , Gary Dehan Cast Martin Burke , Lainie Frasier , Bill Wise , Edwin Neal , Sascha Biesi , Charles Campbell Runtime 60

Buy on Amazon

8 'The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog' (1993)

Played by: Jaleel White

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog made history upon its September 6, 1993, premiere, marking the first time the titular character would grace television screens across the world. The series took on a comedic format primarily aimed at younger children, featuring small PSA segments at the end of every episode where Sonic and Tails would teach kids about important topics and issues like stranger danger and internet safety.

The first Sonic television series holds a special place in many people's hearts for being their first introduction to the character of Sonic, as well as being an incredibly positive show that also managed to teach children important life lessons. The Sonic shown here is certainly aimed more toward children and brings out a lot more of the youthful energy in the character. His humor is a bit more childish and his demeanor was a bit more educational.

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog Release Date September 6, 1993 Cast Jaleel White , Christopher Evan Welch , Gary Chalk , Ian James Corlett Main Genre Animation Seasons 3

Watch on Tubi

7 'Sonic Prime' (2022)

Played by: Deven Mack

In the age of media in which everyone uses the multiverse in their stories, it wasn't long before Sonic got sucked in as well, having dealt with the multiverse in other forms of media like the Archie Comics series. Produced by Netflix, the show was overall received relatively well, only beginning to majorly falter in the show's third act, where many complained about how writers handled the resolution. The show also served as the debut of a new Sonic actor in Deven Mack, who offered a new fresh portrayal.

A majority of audiences have not seen the blue hedgehog traverse the multiverse before, so this interpretation of the character brings a whole new Sonic experience that's yet to be seen in television and film. While this adaption of Sonic is, for the most part, traditional in his nature, his unique settings and situations offer up character moments that simply can't be found anywhere else.

Sonic Prime Release Date December 15, 2022 Cast Deven Mack , Brian Drummond , Ashleigh Ball Main Genre Animation Seasons 3

Watch on Netflix

6 'Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps' (2021)

Played by: Roger Craig Smith

To promote their re-release of Sonic Colors in 2021, Sonic Colors: Remastered, SEGA released a two-episode miniseries taking place within the world of the Sonic Colors game. The project was also released under the Sonic 30th anniversary banner and brought back the voice of Tails from Sonic Colors, Kate Higgins, despite Colleen O'Shaughnessey being the primary voice for him at the time of release.

Having the series written by none other than Tyson Hesse, someone who has been in all corners of the franchise, brings a very game-accurate version of Sonic to the screen. The Sonic presented here feels as if he was ripped right out of the Sonic Colors game, and not just because they brought in the game's voice actor, Roger Craig Smith. If you want to experience the game Sonic without playing the games, Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps is the place to look.

Watch on YouTube

5 'Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog' (1993)

Played by: Jaleel White

Better known as 'Sonic SatAM' in reference to its Saturday morning time slot on ABC, Sonic the Hedgehog is held in high regard by many fans, especially those who read the Archie Comics series as it very closely follows the plot and setting of that series. While it may have aired alongside The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog, the series contrasted its sister series with a much darker tone and setting. Set in a world that Robotnik has fully conquered, Sonic works with a group of freedom fighters to liberate the world. It was unfortunately canceled after season 2.

The writing for Sonic in this series is highly regarded for its ability to balance the tone of the character. Sonic here, while being a bit more serious due to the nature of the series, provides a great contrast to said darker tone with his everlasting humor and wit. Sonic loves to break the tension of a harrowing situation with a playful banter that was sure to keep kids at home feeling better about the serious scenarios he was facing.

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog Release Date September 6, 1993 Cast Jaleel White , Christopher Evan Welch , Gary Chalk , Ian James Corlett Main Genre Animation Seasons 3

Watch on Tubi

4 Sonic Boom (2014)

Played by: Roger Craig Smith

Unfortunately, named and set within the world of the incredible failure of a game franchise, which was Sonic Boom, an alternate universe Sonic franchise attempted by SEGA in 2014, the show took everyone by surprise when it turned out to actually be great. Unlike its game counterpart, the Sonic Boom series made the decision not to take itself seriously and brand itself as a comedy show. The show is hilarious and very good.

The Sonic featured here brings all the lighthearted and funny aspects of the character to the forefront. Being a comedy-centric series, every character is heightened to the extremes and the same can be said about the blue blur. He's cocky, snarky, quippy and, of course, heroic. Of all the Sonics, this one may be one of the most entertaining to watch kick Eggman's butt. He keeps you laughing and smiling throughout the entire series, making it a fun watch for fans of all ages.

Sonic Boom Release Date November 8, 2014 Creator Evan Baily, Donna Freidman Meir, Sandrine Nguyen Cast Roger Craig Smith , Mike Pollock , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , travis willingham , Nika Futterman , Kirk Thornton , Wally Wingert Seasons 2

Watch on Netflix

3 Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Played by: Ben Schwartz

To say that the 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog movie had a rough start is a drastic understatement. Upon its first trailer reveal of the horrific original design for Sonic, the studio received so much negativity that they were forced to go back and change the design of Sonic throughout the entire film and ended up settling on a design much closer to the source material. Many would think that a start like this would have doomed any hope for fans going into the film with an open mind, but the film was actually very well received for a video game film and began to break the video game film curse.

The movie's portrayal of Sonic makes him more kid-like, even going as far as to have the other characters in the film call him a kid. This decision made Sonic more of an underdog when facing off against Dr. Eggman and truly won audiences over by the end of the first film's 1-hour and 39-minute runtime. Ben Schwartz was also highly praised for his portrayal of Sonic, with many fans noting that it felt like he brought the youthful vibe of Ryan Drummond's portrayal back from the Dreamcast era of the Sonic video games, especially with the deeper and more mature Roger Craig Smith currently at the helm of the video games.

Watch on Paramount

2 'Sonic Mania Adventures' (2018)

Directed and Written by: Tyson Hesse