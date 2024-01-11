The Big Picture Sonja Morgan's appearance on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip reminded viewers why she is a fan favorite.

Sonja's journey on RHONY showcased her vulnerability and determination to make a name for herself.

The relatability and entertainment value of Sonja's struggles and quirks made her a beloved cast member.

Real Housewives of New York City has been a pivotal franchise for Bravo since it started in 2008. Everything about this show makes it perfect, and the cast that has blessed audiences throughout the years has brought laughs and tears to everybody. Even though the OG ladies were not a part of the reboot, they had the opportunity to be a part of Peacock's new franchise, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy. Sonja Morgan was one of the cast members who captured audiences again and reminded everyone why she was a fan favorite. Lady Morgan has graced everyone's screens since Season 3 of RHONY, and she has had a fair share of ups and downs during her journey, but what everybody admires the most about her is the fact that she will stay true to herself and always shows her personality and how passionate she is about her different projects.

During RHONY Legacy, audiences noticed how much the show had meant for all the ladies, and it was an eye-opening experience to see the ladies be more vulnerable, knowing they had been in front of the camera for so many years. Viewers fell in love again with Sonja thanks to the help of her spinoff with Luann De Lesseps called Welcome to Crappie Lake and having the opportunity to see how she has been doing since her run on RHONY ended. Her fun and quirky personality, business ventures, townhouses, and dating life are different parts of Sonja's life that have shown she is America's sweetheart and must be protected at all costs.

Sonja Morgan Stole Hearts as the Voice of Reason During 'RHONY's' Most Iconic Fight

Sonja Morgan has captivated viewers since she entered the RHONY world for the show's third season. Right from the start, everyone could see how fun she was by hosting different dinner parties and seeing how well she clicked with the cast, especially with Ramona Singer. The third season of RHONY is one of the most iconic because it has the now-famous "Scary Island" episode. It was an excellent way to see how someone like Sonja could handle the conflict and drama surrounding the group she was introduced to. Seeing someone take a neutral stance during this chaotic scene with Kelly Bensimon and Bethenny Frankel was good, and it showed how Sonja could bring her friend Kelly down to help her be calm.

Her neutral stance brought different perspectives on what happened since she would support some of the things Bethenny would say, but also have the opportunity to have a one-on-one moment with Kelly. This season may have been too chaotic for a different cast member to join, but Sonja's walk in the park proved she belonged in the mix with the RHONY ladies. Sonja did not let what happened on "Scary Island" defeat her and didn't blend into the background as new housewives sometimes do when they are not too involved in the drama.

Sonja Morgan Was Elite Long Before 'RHONY'

Having someone like Sonja come into a group with many conflicts and different personalities added a sense of normality. Even though she was married to a wealthy man, she showed her vulnerable side by going through her divorce and financial struggles. Sonja had always been looking for ways to make a name for herself without the help of her last name. However, with this motivation came much uncertainty, since she wanted to venture into different business perspectives. She has done everything from toaster ovens, an international lifestyle brand, a soccer team, and a burlesque show. It may seem overwhelming with everything she has done, but Sonja has used these as opportunities to flourish and find the next best thing. Many cast members would use Sonja as the group's joke because they don't believe that her business has been tricky for Sonja during her RHONY times.

Sonja Is a Bravo Fan-Favorite

From a viewer's perspective, seeing a real housewife struggle to find a new business is entertaining and relatable because it shows how normal they can be. Knowing someone like Sonja Morgan believes in their ideas so much moved viewers, making them root for her while on the show. She has always managed to put a smile on viewers' faces, and throughout her time on RHONY, she had very iconic moments. Whether it was time to train one of her new interns in her townhouse, time to choose a room during a cast trip, or even show her flirting skills, Sonja quickly became a fan favorite. Sonja's quirks became a unique and fun aspect viewers could see from her because she never cared what people thought of her.

Something very admirable about her is she wears her heart on her sleeve and looks for the good in everyone. A perfect example of how sweet Sonja can be was on season eight of The Real Housewives of New York City when she announced she was releasing her brand of wine called "Tipsy Girl." When she said this, many people thought it was a way to copy Bethenny Frankel's brand "Skinnygirl." Frankel didn't appreciate the project's similarities. Hence, they had a one-on-one conversation that did not turn out. Sonja came into the conversation thinking Bethenny would guide her in this new business she was creating, but she brought her down without giving her any advice. In her confessional, Sonja expressed that she wanted to make Bethenny proud and see if she could become as successful as she was, but she got reprimanded instead.

Bravo has put their trust in Sonja and understands she is a staple character for the network, so they decided to give her and Luann a spinoff called Welcome to Crappie Lake, where they go to a town to help re-brand it. Sonja is perfect for a show like this because she believes in people and wants the best for everyone. Thanks to Ultimate Girls Trip for bringing Sonja Morgan back onto people's screens to show what a fun person she is and for becoming America's sweetheart again.

