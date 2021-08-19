Shinichi “Sonny” Chiba’s agent has confirmed today that the legendary Japanese actor and martial arts expert has died at 82. He had been in the hospital in the city of Kimitsu, Japan since August 8, and died of COVID complications.

Born Sadaho Maeda in 1939, he adopted the name Sonny Chiba and was one of the most important figures of martial arts cinema in the 70s. He achieved stardom in Japan after he participated in 1973’s Battles Without Honor or Humility, which established him as a popular martial arts anti-hero. Chiba was proficient in karate, judo, and kenpo, and ended up being dubbed "the Bruce Lee of Japan." He became an international star after playing Takuma Tsurugi in Shigehiro Ozawa's The Street Fighter. In the story, Tsurugi was a mercenary karate master who decides to protect a woman after her life is threatened.

Image via Toei Company

RELATED: Vivica A. Fox Very Correctly Thinks 'Kill Bill 3' Should Star Zendaya as Black Mamba's Daughter

One of Sonny Chiba’s biggest fans was filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who brought the actor back to international mainstream cinema by casting him as Hattori Hanzo in Kill Bill. In the story, Chiba played the legendary swordsman who, after many years retired, decides to train The Bride (Uma Thurman) and make her the deadliest sword possible, so that she can exact her revenge on her archenemy.

Chiba participated in over 200 projects, including movies and Japanese TV series. His other English-speaking titles include Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift and Sushi Girl. The actor’s final film, titled Bond: Kizuna, is a thriller by director Ryuji Yamakita which is set to release posthumously in 2021. It tells the story of a rookie detective who sees her friend brutally murdered by the Japanese mafia. She then decides to avenge her friend and bring justice to the world, as an assassin.

Chiba is survived by his three children: Juri Manase, Mackenyu Arata, and Gordon Maeda, all of whom are also actors.

Keep reading: 'Cobra Kai' Season 4: Release Date, Cast, the Return of Terry Silver, and Everything We Know So Far

Share Share Tweet Email

Hank Azaria to Play Apple CEO Tim Cook in ‘Super Pumped’ Showtime Series Azaria joins the previously announced Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler, and Kerry Bishé.

Read Next