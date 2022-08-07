The action crime drama genre was never the same after the release of Sons of Anarchy. Aired from 2008 to 2014, the show focuses on an outlaw motorcycle club based in the fictional town of Charming, located in California’s Central Valley. The close-knit organization has its familial roots, led by Jax Teller as president of the club (formerly vice president). Upon discovering a manifesto written by his late father, who was a previous leader himself, Jax goes through a series of personal conflicts with himself, his family, his relationships, and most importantly, the people in the organization. True to the nature of motorcycle clubs, you can expect a strong sense of love and comradeship between members. But not everyone is on board. Loyalties are tested as people begin to stick their knives behind other peoples’ backs, and the club’s brotherhood is put on thin ice.

Sons of Anarchy made its debut on the cable network FX. The long-running series was once recognized as the channel’s highest-rated show, competing with the likes of Nip/Tuck, The Shield, and Rescue Me. Not everyone in it is a member of an intimidating motorcycle organization, especially one that’s always clashing with authorities. And you’d be surprised at how much you can relate to the show.

Sons of Anarchy boasts a remarkable reputation for highlighting important themes such as government corruption, racism, and vigilantism. It is through these central conflicts that we get to see how the characters cope and adapt, as well as the choices they make that could potentially bring the best out of the club, or cause more trouble for its people instead. Despite having an entirely fictional storyline, the show stays as authentic as possible thanks to the help of a real-life Hells Angels member who served as a technical adviser. The show is home to a myriad of unique characters played by some very talented actors. Here’s a quick guide to who’s who in Sons of Anarchy.

Charlie Hunnam as Jackson "Jax" Teller

Charlie Hunnam plays Jackson "Jax" Teller, the main protagonist of the show. Previously Vice President, he was eventually promoted to President of the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club Redwood Original (SAMCRO) in the town of Charming. Jax’s roots in the club originate from his family, with his late father who was once President of the club. Gaining greater authority over SAMCRO, Jax wishes to steer the organization to more legal business dealings and minimize criminal activity to maintain SAMCRO’s longevity and uphold his father’s legacy. But not everyone is into his plans.

Jax is a law-abiding individual who always wants to do the right thing. As SAMCRO’s golden boy, he protects his members by putting himself on the line first. While he doesn’t wish to force anybody to do something they don’t like, he’s constantly pushing the club to a safer business route so that his comrades are set financially in the years to come. While not everyone understands his vision, Jax has nothing but the best intentions for them. But like any leader of a criminally-wanted group, Jax is bound to wind up in dangerous decisions, making grave mistakes along the way. We ultimately end up seeing a superman falling and becoming the antihero instead.

Hunnam played titled roles such as Raleigh Becket in Pacific Rim and Raymond Smith in The Gentlemen. His portrayal of Jax has received positive recognition, earning him two nominations for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actor.

Katey Sagal as Gemma Teller Morrow

Katey Sagal plays Gemma Teller Morrow, the widow of Jax’s father, John Teller, and the current wife of Clay Morrow. Gemma has a strong influence over SAMCRO as head matriarch and the mother of Jax. Her position allows her to protect the club at all costs, even if it means resorting to questionable and ruthless lengths. One thing’s certain: she deeply cares for the club, and in return, the club loves her back. But despite being the self-proclaimed mother of SAMCRO, we eventually see her exposing her darker qualities as the series progresses. Gemma’s controlling attitude and persistence to solve issues may come off as well-intended, but instead, her actions only make things worse.

Sagal gained recognition for portraying Peggy Bundy on Married… with Children in the late ‘80s to early ‘90s. Her acting career continued with her role as Leela on Futurama and finally this key role on Sons of Anarchy. Her depiction of Gemma earned her the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress - Television Series Drama in 2011.

Mark Boone Junior as Robert "Bobby Elvis" Munson

Mark Boone Junior plays Robert "Bobby Elvis" Munson, the former Vice President of SAMCRO and now Secretary. As Secretary, he is responsible for administrative affairs like bookkeeping and maintaining the club’s financial matters. Unlike his hot-headed peers, Bobby is more on the even-tempered side. Don’t let that fool you though. Cross him once and he won't hesitate to use violence. Just as nonchalant as he is, he’s still more than glad to get into fights and endure some harsh hits for the sake of the club. If you’re looking for a yes-man in the club, Bobby is not your guy. Despite Jax being the leader, Bobby doesn’t immediately agree with all of his decisions. While that may come off as annoying to some, his calm headstrongness is a redeemable trait well-liked by the audience.

Besides Sons of Anarchy, Mark Boone Junior has appeared in two Christopher Nolan films, namely Memento and Batman Begins. He’s also appeared in Die Hard 2 and 2 Fast 2 Furious.

Kim Coates as Alexander "Tig" Trager

Kim Coates plays Alexander “Tig” Trager, the former Sergeant-at-Arms and Vice President of SAMCRO. Unlike Bobby’s indifference, Tig is on the complete opposite side of the spectrum. He’s violent, trigger-happy, and wouldn’t think twice before chasing after someone. His volatile attitude has gotten Tig into several disagreements with Jax, especially when Tig resorts to violence when the situation doesn’t require it. Some would call him a loose cannon, and we couldn’t agree more.

His aggressive tendencies come complete with his eccentricities, morphing him into a unique and amusing character. Never one to think of the consequences first, he’s gotten SAMCRO into trouble on multiple occasions. His actions are far from redeemable, and he’s very unlikeable, but he’s also human. His inability to get in touch with his feelings sparks up his anger issues, which makes him easy to feel sorry for. His roundedness marks him as one of the show’s popular characters.

Coates is heavily involved in both Canadian and American showbiz. He’s been in shows like Prison Break and CSI, as well as movies such as Bad Boys. When he’s not on TV, you can find him on Broadway, once playing the lead role of Macbeth.

Tommy Flanagan as Filip "Chibs" Telford

Tommy Flanagan plays Filip "Chibs" Telford, a former Sergeant-at-Arms and Vice President of SAMCRO, he eventually takes on the position of President after Jax. The name “Chibs” comes from his facial scars, and it derives from Scottish slang, which essentially means “a stabbing weapon” (FYI, those are real scars Flanagan got during a bar fight, commonly known as a “Glasgow Smile”). Chibs is originally a member of SAMBEL (Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club, Belfast Charter), but was exiled by the IRA street boss.

Since then, he moved to the United States and is now based in California. Chibs' loyalty to the club and Jax is unrivaled. He stands up for Jax and puts his full faith in his comrades. Chibs also has a penchant for forming good relationships with different people, from Tig to Juice Ortiz. Despite losing his family and having to cross oceans, Chibs doesn’t let his grief bring him down and instead makes the best out of his situation. Flanagan is a Scottish actor who previously starred as Cicero in Gladiator, Morrison in Braveheart, and Tullk in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Johnny Lewis as Kip "Half-Sack" Epps

The late Johnny Lewis appears as Kip "Half-Sack" Epps, a prospective member of SAMCRO, causing him to be the target of relentless hazing and tasked with undesirable duties. However, the club still puts on a good-natured attitude towards Half-Sack as they admire him for his hard work and commitment to his tasks. Half-Sack himself is a well-mannered person and one of the best fighters in the club, proven with his daredevil bare-knuckled boxing fight and title as winner of the Junior Lightweight Army-Navy Boxing Championship. Half-Sack sounds like an odd name, but it has its own story. The poor guy got his name when he lost one testicle during his time in Iraq.

Before his passing, Lewis had other notable television roles like Dennis "Chili" Childress in The O.C. and Gilby in The Sausage Factory. He’s also done some work for movies such as Alien vs. Predator: Requiem and The Runaways.

Maggie Siff as Dr. Tara Knowles

Maggie Siff plays Dr. Tara Knowles, a doctor at St. Thomas Hospital and Jax’s high school sweetheart. A native of small-town Charming, Knowles doesn’t come from a happy family: her mother died when she was barely nine and her father’s an alcoholic. Knowles originally has a connection to SAMCRO and is arrested a couple of times in Jax’s company. Sick and tired of the club’s influence and her life at Charming, she moves away to San Diego and eventually goes to medical school in Chicago, breaking Jax’s heart in the process.

Siff has played Rachel Menken Katz in the notable drama Mad Men and Wendy Rhoades in Billions. For her role in Sons of Anarchy, she’s received two nominations for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Ron Perlman as Clarence "Clay" Morrow

Ron Perlman plays Clarence "Clay" Morrow, one of the original members of SAMCRO, but not a founding member himself. At the beginning of the show, he was the International President of SAMCRO, but because of his drug smuggling activities, his allegiance is tested, and he becomes one of the club’s primary enemies. He puts on a heroic facade in front of his SAMCRO comrades only to pull dangerous strings behind their backs to maintain his control. Whether it’s backstabbing or physically assaulting people, he’s willing to take any despicable means to get what he wants.

Perlman has an extensive acting career dating back to the ‘80s. He’s played Vincent in the television remake of Beauty and the Beast, earning him a Golden Globe Award. He’s also starred in Nightmare Alley, The City of Lost Children and Hellboy.

Ryan Hurst as Harry "Opie" Winston

Ryan Hurst plays Harry "Opie" Winston, Jax’s childhood best friend and the son of SAMCRO’s co-founder Piney. Opie previously spends five years at the Chino State Penitentiary. The minute he gets out, he decides to rejoin SAMCRO due to an unexpected tragedy. He’s considered to be the nicest member of the club and would pardon his enemies for the murders of his loved ones. Keeping his head high through tough times, he puts on a positive attitude and would sacrifice himself to protect his best friend and club members, making him an incredibly commendable character because of his loyalty.

Hurst is known for his roles as Sgt. Ernie Savage in We Were Soldiers, Chick Hogan in Bates Motel, and Beta in The Walking Dead. He’s set to play Thor in the new God of War Ragnarök game available on PlayStation.

William Lucking as Piermont "Piney" Winston

The late William Lucking appears as Piermont "Piney" Winston, one of the founders of SAMCRO and best friend of the late John Teller. His long-time tenure in the club garners him the respect he rightfully deserves from other members. Because of his failing health, he no longers actively participates in the club’s activities, but his spirit remains zealous. Having been a part of the club for decades, Piney is not one to shy away from correcting the club’s bad behavior, usually coming after Clay. While he’s not much of a fighter as he used to be, he can still work up the courage to kick a butt or two.

Before appearing in Sons of Anarchy, Lucking gained recognition for his role as Col. Lynch in the ‘80s show The A-Team. He’s also been in The Magnificent Seven Ride and The Rundown.

Theo Rossi as Juan-Carlos "Juice" Ortiz

Theo Rossi plays Juan Carlos "Juice" Ortiz, a simple-minded member of SAMCRO with impressive technical prowess, demonstrating his abilities as an intelligence officer and hacker. Compared to the other members, he’s considered to be the club’s weak link and often becomes the subject of their hazing. Insecure about his position in SAMCRO, Juice goes through serious mental bouts, oftentimes going through long periods of depression and suicidal thoughts. It doesn’t help that he has to work twice as hard to maintain his spot in the club, often having to make questionable decisions. Just because he looks tough on the outside, that doesn’t mean he’s the same on the inside.

Rossi’s film roles include Todd in Bad Hurt and Francisco “Ghost” Alvarez in Lowriders. He also played Herman “Shades” Alvarez in Luke Cage.

Dayton Callie as Wayne Unser

Dayton Callie plays Wayne Unser, the Chief of Charming’s Police Department and an associate of SAMCRO. Despite being on the side of the law, Unser sees his partnership with the club as a benefit to keeping Charming protected as SAMCRO plans to keep drugs and violence out of the town. In exchange, Unser has helped the club with the murders of their corrupt enemies. In the process, Unser grows closer to the SAMCRO and the Teller family. Unlike your average dirty cop, Unser is calculative and ensures that his partnership with SAMCRO is beneficial for the good of the townsfolk. He has a friendly demeanor and doesn’t work out of greed, prioritizing keeping petty crime out of his town, even if it means putting SAMCRO in power.

Callie is well-known for portraying Charlie Utter in Deadwood and Jeremiah Otto in Fear the Walking Dead. He’s also the voice actor of Whitaker in Left 4 Dead 2.

David Labrava as Happy Lowman

David Labrava plays Happy Lowman, the enforcer of SAMCRO and an affiliate of the Tacoma, Washington SOA charter. However, he becomes a nomad and is not related to a specific, permanent charter. His position as terminator earns him the highest kill count within SAMCRO. Lowman doesn’t talk much, but he has a huge knack for whacking the bejeezus out of people during the club’s missions. His killing style is just as intriguing, going for more “artistic” means like using ice picks to stab people and putting a smiley tattoo on all of his victims.

Interestingly enough, Labrava himself is a former member of the Hells Angels. He is also an actor, a tattoo artist, and an avid motorcycle enthusiast.