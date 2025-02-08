What made Sons of Anarchy work so well was its ensemble cast. From the man at the center of it all, Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam), to the fading king Clay Morrow (Ron Perlman), and the original queen of SAMCRO Gemma Teller-Morrow (Katey Sagal). Even though Gemma wasn’t a member of the club herself she was hugely instrumental in its functioning. Even after the death of John Teller, the club’s founder, she remained one of the moving parts of the Sons, and not only because she was Jax’s mother and Clay’s wife. Gemma’s long history with the club, going back to its early days, allowed her a certain knowledge that made her a key factor to the club. Where other members’ old ladies didn’t know much about the club's going ons, Gemma was often quite central and meddled her way in, for better or for worse.

Still, as instrumental a role as she played throughout Sons of Anarchy’s seven seasons, fans were constantly split on their feelings toward her. This became more and more true as time went on and Gemma’s (already loose) morals began to falter further. From driving under the influence and causing an accident with her young grandchildren in the backseat to killing Tara (Maggie Siff) and subsequently lying about it which somehow managed to kick off an even bigger mess. By the end of the show, Gemma earned a rightful spot among television’s most iconic villains, but that wasn’t always the plan.

Gemma Teller Was Originally Meant To Have a Smaller Role in ‘Sons of Anarchy’

Image via FX

The mind behind Sons of Anarchy, Kurt Sutter, and Katey Sagal, who portrays Gemma in the show, are married in real life, so they’ve talked a lot about what it was like to work on the show together. They’ve reflected on how it was at first difficult to navigate the shift in power dynamic with him being the boss, as well as what it’s like to write for your partner and if Sagal had any input in her role. But one of the most fascinating revelations was when Sutter revealed the initial plans he had for the character of Gemma in his and Sagal’s podcast Slice of Pie.

“The role of Gemma was initially not quite as instrumental in the mythology. My original conception was more like the Nancy Marchand character in The Sopranos, that she was more looming in the shadows impacting everybody.”

He went on to say that it was John Landgraf who pushed to have Gemma as a more central character in order to play out the Hamlet influence of the story. By the third or fourth draft of the script, Gemma became a more primary character, and Sons became the show we know today. Without Landgraf’s push though, Gemma would have taken on a completely different role in the series and it’s hard to picture what the show would’ve looked like without such heavy involvement from her.

Gemma Was Meant To Be a Livia Soprano Character in 'Sons of Anarchy'