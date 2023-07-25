The Big Picture Sons of Anarchy tells the story of Jax Teller's struggle with the motorcycle club's illegal activities, exploring brotherhood and structural violence.

Jax's journey echoes that of his father, John Teller, who founded the Sons of Anarchy as a safe haven for outcasts.

John's idealism couldn't survive SAMCRO's descent into the criminal world, leading to his death and the eventual demise of the club.

Sons of Anarchy tells the gripping story of Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam), a member of a motorcycle club involved with gun trafficking. Through seven seasons, we watch Jax struggle with the club’s illegal activities, fighting to take SAMCRO away from its criminal path. In the end, Jax embraces the darkness in him and decides that all he’ll ever be is an outlaw, a choice that seals his fate. Through Jax’s journey, Sons of Anarchy explores brotherhood and structural violence. However, while Jax might be the show's main character, his journey echoes that of his father, John Teller.

Years before the TV show’s main events, John loses faith in the club, ultimately killing himself once he realizes SAMCRO will always remain a criminal organization. John’s fate is even more tragic when we remember he founded the Sons of Anarchy, meaning he was forced to witness the club slowly losing its way. In the end, John didn’t trust the club, but that was not always the case. Because when SAMCRO was created, the M.C. was supposed to offer shelter to outcasts abandoned by society.

John Teller Founded the Sons of Anarchy as a Safe Haven for Outcasts

Born in 1940, John Teller served in the 25 Infantry Division of the United States Army together with his friend Piney (William Lucking). They were both sent to Vietnam to fight a senseless war. Still, while they went through hell in the jungle, the camaraderie between soldiers helped them survive their period abroad. Once they came back to the United States, they realized the country was torn apart by racial disputes and veterans were disposed of as dirty laundry. Disillusioned with U.S. politics, J.T. and Piney began to wonder if there could be a different way to connect with people.

Despite being street smart, J.T. always valued knowledge, devouring every book he could get his hands on. That's how he ended up learning a fair deal about anarchist philosophy. J.T. became fascinated by the idea of people banding together to decide how they want to live their lives, with everyone being able to speak their minds. It's based on principles such as freedom, brotherhood, and community that J.T. and Piney founded the Sons of Anarchy, together with a group of like-minded outcasts. J.T. set SAMCRO's base of operations in Charming, taking over a garage with Clay (Ron Perlman) as a way for the club to have a steady source of income. In its early days, SAMCRO served as a refuge for people who didn't fit in society, which explains why its members are ready to die for it.

J.T.'s revolutionary ideals led to the rapid expansion of the Sons of Anarchy. With more people to feed, some members of SAMCRO began to search for more profitable sources of income, which would eventually make the club part of an international weapons smuggling ring. Furthermore, since J.T.'s brotherhood was founded on the fringes of society, SAMCRO has always attracted people prone to violence and with a certain disdain for the law. That's why, before his passing, J.T. didn't believe in the club any longer.

John Teller's Idealism Couldn't Survive the Sons of Anarchy's Descent into the Criminal World

As he observed SAMCRO turning into a criminal organization, J.T. began to spend more time in Belfast, Ireland, to get some distance from the things he grew to despise. After his first son Thomas died due to a birth defect on his heart, J.T. became a shadow of the man he once was. By then, J.T.'s wife, Gemma (Katey Sagal), was already sleeping with Clay, a fact that didn't seem to bother SAMCRO's former president. All that J.T. cared about was pulling the club out of the gun business, which eventually signed his death sentence.

At the end of his life, J.T. was doing everything he could to end SAMCRO's smuggling operations. As the club's President, J.T. was even setting meetings behind everyone's back to ensure the IRA would find someone else to transport guns across the United States. Unwilling to lose the money that came with smuggling, Clay decided J.T. had to be taken out of commission. Clay asked Gemma's permission to take care of J.T., and got her blessing. After that, Clay messed up J.T.'s brakes to cause a deadly accident.

As it turns out, J.T. realized Clay had sabotaged his motorcycle. Being insightful, J.T. also knew Gemma had to be aware of the assassination attempt. That's why, even though he could have avoided his death, J.T. rode his bike, giving away his life. The Sons of Anarchy founder couldn't trust the club anymore and didn't recognize the haven he helped to build. So, once he realizes his friend and wife were willing to kill him in exchange for dirty money, J.T. had no reason to stay alive.

Ideas last longer than people, and J.T.'s dreams and hopes didn't die in the road. In the two days J.T. spent in the hospital, before succumbing to the wounds caused by his motorcycle accident, he finished a manuscript called "The Life and Death of Sam Crow: How the Sons of Anarchy Lost Their Way." The memoir retold the history of the Sons of Anarchy through J.T.'s eyes, chronicling the club's sad descent into criminality and violence. The manuscript would eventually find its way to Jax, who was forced to change the way he viewed SAMCRO after reading his father's words. Unfortunately, Jax loved the club too much to cut ties with it. Instead, Jax tried to fix SAMCRO from the inside, a hopeless task that ultimately claimed his soul and life.

What makes J.T.'s story even more tragic is that the former president of SAMCRO tried to give his children a life away from the club. He wanted Jax to have a normal childhood, instead of being raised among criminals. Even knowing this, Jax defends the club until his bitter end. What's worse, Jax repeats the errors of his father, by putting his family at risk because of ideals that were long dead.

Since the story of Sons of Anarchy is told from Jax's perspective, we are led to idealize the club. Nevertheless, J.T.'s recognition that SAMCRO lost its way is a strong argument for the club ceasing to exist.

