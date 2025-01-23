From 2008 to 2014, audiences were taken on a wild motorcycle ride via FX’s riveting crime series Sons of Anarchy. Created by Kurt Sutter, Sons of Anarchy featured standout performances by Ron Perlman, Katey Sagal, Charlie Hunnam, and Maggie Siff alongside a cast of phenomenal character actors. The gritty series follows SAMCRO (Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club, Redwood Original), the "Mother Charter" of the organization, as they trade guns, deal drugs, and fight rival gangs while trying to evade the authorities.

Given the subject of the series, Sons of Anarchy provided a violent look into the outlaw motorcycle club that was based on the real-life Hells Angels. Sons of Anarchy didn’t pull any punches when tackling violence, toxic masculinity, mental health, and other difficult topics – several of which currently resonate as problematic. Even with its stellar reviews and strong fan base, Sons of Anarchy has several major flaws that are more noticeable these days.

10 Toxic Masculinity

SAMCRO President Clay Morrow (Perlman) leads the motorcycle club with an iron fist, and is also the epitome of the toxic masculinity the show spotlights. Clay begins the series married to Gemma (Sagal) and acting as a mentor to Gemma's son, Jax (Hunnam). Jax's father, John Teller, previously held the title of SAMCRO President, but died under mysterious circumstances (betrayed by Clay and Gemma). Clay has no qualms about asserting his dominance over the club through violence and manipulation, and he hides any sign that could be considered a weakness, such as his arthritis pain.

Perlman's strong performance for six seasons made Clay a villain fans loved to hate. Throughout Sons of Anarchy, Jax and Clay both respect and clash with one another, each vying for the power of SAMCRO and dominance of "the family." Clay running the club out of a bar also contributes to glorifying the destructive traits often associated with toxic males, such as drunken brawls and taking sexual advantage of female groupies. Clay cheats on and physically abuses Gemma in a brutal display of aggression, highlighting his disregard for others, ruthless ambition, and treachery.

9 Racial Stereotypes

In the world of SAMCRO, toxic masculinity comes with a side of racism. Many of the rival gangs consist of marginalized groups, like Black Americans and Latinx (a group highlighted in the Mayans spin-off). Black Americans are often portrayed as violent and vengeful, like stand-out villain Damon Pope (Harold Perrineau), and often linked to crime. Latinx characters are stereotyped as thugs and gang members, perpetuating discriminating views. And Chinese-Americans made up the Lin Traid gang, a crime syndicate that dealt in prostitution, gambling, and drug running (among other things). None of these rival gangs are given any sympathy or fleshed out narratives. Instead, the members are based on stereotypes and solely appear as ruthless obstacles SAMCRO has to overcome.

Theo Rossi's Juice, a relative newcomer to SAMCRO in Season 1 and usually Sons of Anarchy's comedic relief, endures a subplot solely based around his ethnicity. Half-Black, Juice hides that fact from the club, claiming to be entirely Puerto Rican, because the gang has a strict no-Black member rule. If they were to find out, Juice would be exiled from the club. As a biracial man, Juice feels alienated from both Caucasian and Latinx people, finding a makeshift family with his motorcycle club (while keeping them in the dark). In Season 4, authorities from AUSA blackmail Juice into working for them, or else they'd divulge his background to his friends. Instead of telling SAMCRO the truth about his ethnicity, Juice would rather rat them out to the authorities and maintain his good standing in the club.

8 Mistreatment of Women

Along with domestic violence, like when Clay physically abuses Gemma, women are habitually mistreated throughout Sons of Anarchy. Mostly used as secondary characters, females are limited to serving the males as either an object of affection like Tara (Siff), a victim of violence like Jax's ex-wife, or both, like Gemma. They typically don't have plots of their own, taking a backseat (or a sidecar in this case) to the male characters. Tara and Gemma, among others, push Jax and Clay's narratives forward instead of having subplots of their own. Sons of Anarchy rarely focuses on narratives that don't dovetail into whatever is happening with SAMCRO.

A prime example of how mistreated women are in Sons of Anarchy is Jax's relationship with ex-wife Wendy Case (Drea de Matteo). Addicted to heroin, Wendy's drug abuse leads to the premature birth of her and Jax's son, Abel. Instead of trying to help Wendy with her addiction, Jax refuses to let her see their son. Wendy actually rehabilitates and pursues custody of Abel, but Jax sinks to a new low by injecting Wendy with heroin, sending her into another downward drug-induced spiral. Even Gemma encourages Wendy's drug use, hiding a needle in a Bible she gifts her, in order to keep Wendy away from Jax and Abel. Jax's manipulation of Wendy, and Gemma's enabling of Wendy's drug use, highlight how incidental women are in the world of SAMCRO.

7 Romanticizing Crime

Sons of Anarchy has been criticized for romanticizing criminal behavior, treating the SAMCRO lifestyle of drugs, violence, and gun-running as noble endeavors. Antiheroes like Jax and Opie (Ryan Hurst) are charming and easy to root for, making their criminal activity either overlooked or excused by viewers. The loyalty of the club and the honor each member has for his fellow bikers is admirable, but blurs the lines of right and wrong for audiences. The thrilling action sequences and glorified sex and violence also add to the romanticization of the characters. Viewers might find these characters cool role models, or romantically attractive.

Jax, especially, is portrayed as a troubled soul, an upright and sympathetic character who finds himself doing heinous acts (such as what he did to Wendy) for the "greater good." Initially joining SAMCRO to find out what happened to his father, Jax struggles with the gang's criminal activity and tries to get them out of gunrunning. However, he gets sucked into the violent lifestyle and becomes what he detested in Clay: a ruthless leader willing to sacrifice anything... or anyone. While he does seek redemption, Jax is the epitome of the cool "bad boy" that might make viewers want to emulate his criminal behavior.

6 Over-the-Top Shocks

Something viewers could look forward to every episode of Sons of Anarchy was a healthy dose of motorcycles, shocking violence, unexpected deaths, intense emotional moments, and even recognizable cameos like Stephen King and Marilyn Manson. The over-the-top shocks of the series kept audiences riveted and glued to their screens for the drama and suspense. Brutal and graphic deaths of beloved characters (even once-hated ones) manipulated the audience's emotions and them on the edge of their seats.

One of the most brutally gratuitous deaths came when Tig's (Kim Coates) daughter, Dawn (Rachel Miner), suffers tragic consequences for SAMCRO's actions. The League of American Nationalists kidnap Dawn and make Tig watch her get burned alive, leading him down his own destructive path of violence and vengeance. Since Sons of Anarchy hadn't introduced or developed Dawn much up to this point, her shocking death merely served as a quick water-cooler moment to incite Tig's grief and rage. Without Sons of Anarchy exploring Dawn as a character (she is a female, after all), her disturbing death reduces emotional stakes to mere shock tactics.

5 Moral Gray Areas

Throughout the series, Sons of Anarchy questions morality, most of the time blurring the lines between right and wrong. In a world defined by violence and crime, SAMCRO's members are generally likable, making their moral ambiguity a little easier for viewers to swallow. It's not difficult to excuse Jax's violent behavior and deplorable actions because fans like him so much. And when characters use the community or "greater good" as the motivation behind their destruction, it sheds light on this moral dilemma.

Similarly, Opie is a tragic character whose questionable decisions showcase this moral gray area. While wanting to leave SAMCRO to have a more peaceful life with his family, Opie contributes to the club's criminal behavior, including murder. He knows his actions have consequences, and struggles to fulfill his sense of loyalty to Jax and Clay while maintaining his mental health and protecting his family. After losing both his wife and his father to the violence of the club, Opie is still willing to sacrifice himself for SAMCRO. Opie's choice to die for the very club that cost him his family, while noble on the surface, underscores how misguided his loyalty was and that he gave his life for the wrong people.

4 No Accountability

Central to Sons of Anarchy is the theme of a lack of accountability for the members of SAMCRO, who go unchecked or consider themselves justified in their actions through a warped sense of honor and brotherhood. Clay's manipulation, betrayals, and violence go unchecked even when directed at Gemma or a fellow club member. Gemma's selfish and harmful choices also face few repercussions. She instigates violence, orchestrates several murders (even her own husband's), and manipulates those she wants to control. Yet Gemma is rarely forced to face any meaningful consequences.

Throughout the series, Jax makes morally questionable decisions, but he rationalizes them as protecting his family or club. While Jax does do a stint in prison, most of his wrongdoings go sans repercussions and are swept under the rug. In fact, as the tragic antihero of the series, viewers actually root for Jax to NOT get caught. It doesn't matter if he murders someone, as long as it's for the good of the club or Jax's family. Jax's death in the finale, especially, shows how most of the Sons leave the world of their own accord, and not as a consequence of their crimes. Opie, John Teller, Otto (Sutter), and Jax are only a few who have died in the name of the club, and of their own accord. They lead a criminal lifestyle, suffer no consequences, and die only when they choose to.

3 Gender Stereotypes

In a highly patriarchal show like Sons of Anarchy, gender stereotypes come with the toxic masculinity of the club. SAMCRO consists of typically manly and aggressive members, with them holding a narrow view of masculinity in which they act as protector and provider to their women (their trophy). Women, on the other hand, are the nurturers and caregivers (if they're not being sexually exploited). Gemma acts as the mother figure for almost the entire motorcycle club, and continues to back Clay and Jax despite their questionable actions, and even physical abuse in Clay's case. Wendy fails as a mother, and is therefore not worth keeping around, whereas Tara works as a nurse, acts as a good caregiver, and is defined by her relationship with Jax.

In a stand-out performance, Walton Goggins plays Venus Van Dam, a transgender woman who helps the Sons with some clandestine criminal work. Even though Venus is a tough and empowered character, the men of SAMCRO look at her like a novelty, with Tig being especially fascinated by her gender identity – usually in a comedic fashion. Venus is ogled and questioned by the men, highlighting the male-centric gaze Sons of Anarchy focuses on, and lands Venus as a "sexual object" rather than a fully fleshed-out character.

2 Mental Health Stigma

Throughout Sons of Anarchy, PTSD, trauma, and depression are seen as weaknesses and dismissed or hashed out with violence. In Season 2, Gemma's kidnapping by the League of American Nationalists is a traumatic example. In addition to suffering at Clay's hands, Gemma gets kidnapped and gang-raped by the League, enduring physical and sexual abuse. After the ordeal, Gemma bottles up most of the effects of the event, and puts on a brave face to maintain her role of strong mother figure and partner to Clay. Instead of Sons of Anarchy diving into how Gemma responds to her trauma and getting help for it, the narrative focuses on Clay's reactions and plot development (getting revenge on Gemma's behalf).

Additionally, most of SAMCRO's own members suffer from PTSD, trauma, depression, and other mental health issues and never seek help for them. Jax's trauma from his father's death and the violence that surrounds him is suppressed. Instead of seeking therapy for his issues, Jax turns to violence and other self-destructive behavior, becoming more like Clay in the process. Opie, after the death of his wife and father, would have been seen as weak or cowardly if he sought help for his depression. Instead, he was expected to continue living up to his role in the gang – macho, non-plussed, and stoic. Sons of Anarchy does a disservice to its characters by not exploring the effects of the outlaw lifestyle on the human psyche.

1 Violence Overload

Notorious for its glorification of violence, Sons of Anarchy provided a brutal depiction of the biker lifestyle. The members of SAMCRO use violence as a means of communication, justice, power, and loyalty – and Sons of Anarchy never shied away from it. From gunfights to brutal fights to burning people alive, the constant violence was normalized and celebrated, likely desensitizing viewers to real-life consequences. Shocking moments upped the ante on violence (like Dawn's death, or Otto biting off his own tongue to avoid snitching), but brutality was an ever-present undercurrent running through the series.

While violence made the series exciting and dramatic, characters like Clay, Jax and Tig using it as a justifiable tool is problematic. Whether professional or personal, disputes were solved with violence – even Tara's death extended the violence beyond the club and could've been avoided with a simple conversation. Violence was used as an exciting and integral part of the show, some characters unremorseful of their actions, and rationalized as part of the club's "code" (Dexter, anyone?). Instead of delving into the consequences of SAMCRO's violence and the trauma it caused the characters, the spectacle outweighed emotional development and reinforced violence as a narrative tool. While the critically acclaimed Sons of Anarchy was a riveting crime series with stellar performances, looking back on the biker show now highlights several flaws in the series as a whole.

