Sons of Anarchy aired from 2008 to 2014, and the story of a ruthless motorcycle club, Sons of Anarchy aka SAMCRO, felt like a Shakespearean tragedy, especially at the very end. With seven difficult and devastating seasons, creator Kurt Sutter wrote a gripping story of a motorcycle club's ups and downs, making its members morally gray characters people enjoy cheering for. The show stars Charlie Hunnam, Katey Sagal, Ron Perlman, and other exceptionally talented actors who helped shape the show into the brilliant work of art it is.

A lot happens over the course of seven seasons, and most of the major events in the show are absolutely wild. With the foreshadowing of future events, especially the fate of the lead, Jax Teller (Hunnam), Sons of Anarchy shows that the life of an MC member isn't easy nor clean; with a lot of deaths and violence, there's no lack of wild moments. Some of the wildest include good things, too, but these are the ones that make the show both good and heavy.