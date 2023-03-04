Sons of Anarchy is one series that perpetually lives in fans’ minds. A peek into the lives of the close-knit outlaw motorcycle club had viewers entertained for seven seasons as they tuned in for themes of brotherhood, betrayal, love, and loss. In times of reboots, spin-offs, and major IPs, fans are eagerly waiting to get back into the familiar world of their favorite franchise one way or another. And as per actor Theo Rossi, the good news might not be far away.

Recently speaking to Deadline, the Juice actor teased a possible spin-off, saying, “There might be something coming up where we’re all back together, which is insane.” Divulging, “If it happens, it’s wild, but if it doesn’t, it would be perfect and really cool because we also talk every day,” he added, referring to his friendship with Charlie Hunnam, the show’s lead, and the rest of the cast. When further probed if it might be an idea for a Sons of Anarchy movie, Rossi cryptically said, “It’s totally different. It’s really cool.”

Fans' Love for 'Sons of Anarchy' Kept it Going

After the show ended its seven-season run fans were treated with a spin-off Mayans M.C. whose fifth and final season is due this year. Though the murmurs about a Sons of Anarchy movie have been long brewing with fans especially interested in it but nothing materializing. Over its long run the original series was adored by fans with viewership numbers consistently increasing with each season. Rossi noted, “We knew that we were in something that was rarefied air.” Rossi further commended the fan's love for the show which motivates the creators to keep the ideas alive, he said, “But we couldn’t walk two seconds without people being super-hyped that we were all together and we were all friends. We knew we were on something special and different, very different from Mad Men, very different from a lot of the shows that were going on.”

The series cast Hunnam as Jackson 'Jax' Teller, Katey Sagal as Gemma Teller, Mark Boone Junior as Robert 'Bobby Elvis' Munson, Kim Coates as Alexander "Tig" Trager, Tommy Flanagan as Filip 'Chibs' Telford, Maggie Siff as Dr. Tara Knowles, Ron Perlman as Clarence 'Clay' Morrow, Ryan Hurst as Harry 'Opie' Winston, William Lucking as Piermont 'Piney' Winston, Rossi as Juan-Carlos 'Juice' Ortiz, along with Dayton Callie, Jimmy Smits, Drea de Matteo, David Labrava, and Niko Nicotera.

