Sons of Anarchy dominated television during its run from 2008 to 2014. Following a motorcycle club and the lives of the members within it, the show acted as a crime drama with soap opera elements, namely in its familial relationships. Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) is the center of the club, having followed in his father John Teller’s footsteps, while his mother Gemma (Katey Sagal) keeps a watchful eye over both him and the rest of the club in her slowly fading reign as SAMCRO Queen. It’s Jax’s promise to his late father to turn the club on a better path that drives a good majority of the series, especially when Jax welcomes sons of his own.

The series ends with Wendy (Drea de Matteo) and Nero (Jimmy Smits) fulfilling Jax and Tara’s (Maggie Siff) wishes of getting Abel and Thomas out of Charming and away from SAMCRO, but given the manuscript Jax was writing for his boys all series it wouldn’t be all that surprising if they made the decision to join on their own once they were old enough. In fact, there have been rumors about a Sons of Anarchy revival from Kurt Sutter that follows that exact idea. And while they are just rumors, the story is already laid out perfectly. There’s even a character that could be the perfect villain to counteract Abel: Opie’s (Ryan Hurst) son, Kenny.

Abel Could Be the Lead of a ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Reboot