Sons of Anarchy follows the lives of an outlaw motorcycle club and how it slowly loses its last shreds of morality. So, it should be no surprise that it delves into some pretty grim territory. Whether it be severe violence, gore, or a slew of offensive language, the show pushed its boundaries and was celebrated for its gritty portrayal. These types of stories kept audiences locked in to see where it would go next. One of its most brutal and devastating storylines happened in only the second season, including introducing us to some seriously deranged villains. This is, of course, the Zobelle (Adam Arkin) arc and the horrific things he and his crew did to not only the MC but to Gemma Teller (Katey Sagal) — the club's matriarch. It was a thrilling ride every week as the storyline unfolded (even if it was hard to stomach sometimes). But it also infuriates me to no end because it was never properly resolved, and of all the storylines that went on throughout the show's 7 seasons, this one was the most deserving of justice.

What Happens in Season 2 of ‘Sons of Anarchy’?