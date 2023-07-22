The Big Picture Sons of Anarchy might have followed the titular fictional motorcycle club, but the story is actually inspired by William Shakespeare's Hamlet.

The parallels between Sons of Anarchy and Hamlet are evident, with similar family dynamics, betrayals, and revenge plots.

The tragic endings of both stories reflect the complex nature of their protagonists, Jax and Hamlet, and leave the audience with a story that blurs the lines of good and bad.

At first glance, Sons of Anarchy is an extremely contemporary TV show, using a motorcycle club to explore themes of toxic masculinity and how the marginalization of certain social groups favors the emergency of criminal factions. Furthermore, since Sons of Anarchy is inspired by the Hells Angels M.C. and their supposed involvement with illegal activities, the series seems to dramatize an alleged true crime story. However, Sons of Anarchy creator, Kurt Sutter, looked way back to write his gripping tale of violence and brotherhood, to the 16th century, to be more precise. That's because Sons of Anarchy is actually inspired by Hamlet, the universally acclaimed play by William Shakespeare.

What’s the Story of William Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’?

Image via Columbia Pictures

Written by Shakespeare between 1599 and 1601, Hamlet is a tragedy set in the court of Denmark, where a young prince seeks revenge for his father's death. Before the play even begins, the King of Denmark unexpectedly dies, leaving the throne vacant for his brother, Claudius, to take over. Claudius not only takes the crown for himself, but he also marries Gertrude, the windowed wife of King Hamlet.

As if the idea of his uncle marrying his mother soon after his father's death wasn't disturbing enough, Prince Hamlet receives a visit from the ghost of King Hamlet, who reveals his brother poisoned him. At first, the young Hamlet is unsure if he should trust the spirit, which is why he pretends to be a mad fool while gathering evidence and plotting his revenge.

The outlines of Hamlet have served as inspiration for dozens of movies and TV shows, from The Lion King to The Northman. This fact alone speaks volumes about the lasting impact of Hamlet in Western culture and the flexibility of the story, capable of birthing wildly different projects. Yet, Sons of Anarchy might be the best contemporary take on Hamlet, as it masterfully adapts Shakespeare's play without losing its essence.

How Did ‘Hamlet’ Inspired Kurt Sutter to Create ‘Sons of Anarchy’?

Image via FX

Once we realize Sons of Anarchy is Sutter's version of Shakespeare, it's impossible to ignore the parallels between the two stories. Like Prince Hamlet, Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) feels he's the rightful heir of the SAMCRO throne, which instead went to Clay (Ron Perlman) once John Teller died in a motorcycle accident. Clay and John might not have been tied by blood, but they were brothers, close friends who founded the M.C. together. Plus, Clay becomes President of SAMCRO after John's passing and marries Gemma (Katey Sagal), Jax's mother.

The dynamics between Jax/Hamlet, Clay/Claudius and Gemma/Gertrude only become more evident when we learn that John's motorcycle was tampered with before his accident. So, while people might think John's death was accidental, he was actually murdered. Of course, as expected, Clay messed with John's breaks to take control of SAMCRO and officialize his relationship with Gemma. Many analyses of Hamlet also discuss the possibility of Gertrude having helped Claudius poison the King since they could have been having an affair. While these readings of Hamlet don't necessarily correspond to the truth, Sutter used them to craft Sons of Anarchy, as Gemma was indeed having an affair with Clay and supported him during his coup for SAMCRO's leadership.

The similarities between Sons of Anarchy and Hamlet don't stop there, as Sutter's TV show even has its own version of the King's ghost. In the case of Sons of Anarchy, John Teller returns from the realm of the dead after Jax finds his father's manuscript. This book exposes John's doubts about the M.C., his suspicions regarding Clay's and Gemma's affair, and his fears of being killed. Because of his father's message from beyond the grave, Jax decides to go after Clay and the SAMCRO throne while pretending he knows much less than he does. So, while Prince Hamlet fakes his madness to appear less dangerous, Jax, too, decides to wear a mask of ignorance to corner Clay.

Kurt Sutter Understood the Nuance of 'Hamlet'

The similarities between Sons of Anarchy and Hamlet go being the central family affair. In the play, Ophelia serves as Hamlet’s love interest. She’s constantly warned by other people how unstable Hamlet is and how she’ll only get hurt if she keeps pursuing his love. Something similar happens with Tara (Maggie Siff), whose brutal death is one of Sons of Anarchy’s biggest tragedies. Likewise, in the TV show, Unser (Dayton Callie) plays the role of Polonius, Claudius trusted advisor, who is killed by Hamlet while trying to protect Gertrude. If that sounds familiar, it’s because Unser gets shot by Jax while attempting to protect Gemma after Jax’s mother murders Tara in cold blood. On that note, Ophelia dies by drowning in Hamlet, which might explain why Sutter had Gemma pushing Tara’s head into an overflowing sink during her death scene. Even Chibs (Tommy Flanagan) plays a similar role as Horatio, Hamlet’s trustworthy friend who always has his back in the play, regardless of the Prince’s reprehensible actions.

Finally, as a tragedy, Hamlet ends with its protagonist's death after his plan to expose his uncle backfires and almost wipes out the entire Danish court. By the end of Sons of Anarchy, Jax also loses his life after a series of questionable choices hurt everyone around him. It’s clear that Sutter used Shakespeare’s famous play to set the stage for his own drama, which is why the creator even chose to end Sons of Anarchy with a quote from Hamlet.

Unfortunately, Sutter deleted his Twitter account, so we can’t retrieve his original comments – then again, who can blame him? But in 2020, the creator even commented about his choice to use a Hamlet quote in the final Sons of Anarchy episode. For Sutter, it was important to wrap the series with a quote that summed up Hamlet, as his goal with the series was to make the public question what they’d seen instead of giving clear answers. Jax, like Hamlet, can be seen as a hero or villain, depending on how you approach the story. So, when the credits roll on the Sons of Anarchy finale, the audience should only be touched by the tragedy they’ve witnessed and willing to discuss what was the meaning behind it all. That alone proves how Sutter understood Shakespeare’s Hamlet as few other writers did, managing to echo the same concerns as a four hundred years old play.