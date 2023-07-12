Over the course of seven wonderful seasons, Sons of Anarchy delivered some of the best television dramas ever. Thanks to a writing that only got better with time and a phenomenal cast, Sons of Anarchy created a legacy that still echoes thanks to the spinoff Mayans M.C. That’s why, while the show aired its finale in 2014, fans fondly remember the tragic antiheroes and even the despicable villains whose deaths we rejoiced. However, one Sons of Anarchy character got the most unfair hate, mainly because fans misunderstood the series' message. Fortunately, time puts everything into perspective, so maybe now we can all agree Tara (Maggie Siff) was one of the best Sons of Anarchy characters.

Fans Hated Tara Because They Idealized the M.C. Just Like Jax

Image via FX

While the title Sons of Anarchy refers to the Motorcycle Club at the center of the series, the whole story is told through the eyes of Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam), the son of one of the founder members of SAMCRO, who’s destined to take command. While the Sons of Anarchy are a criminal organization specializing in trafficking guns, the club was founded so that underdogs would have a resting place. As such, SAMCRO offers shelter, community, and support to young men who would be lost without a found family. That’s why the members of SAMCRO are so in love with the club, to the point of putting their lives on the line to defend the ideal of the Sons of Anarchy.

With SAMCRO originating from such a beautiful ideal, it’s also easy to understand why members of the club and spectators alike could be so blind to the issues of the organization. Because, as well-intended as some members of SAMCRO might be, the club is still a toxic place that teaches people that violence is the only tool to solve issues and whose ties with organized crime lead to the suffering of everyone around the club. And yet, since Jax tells the story, we can see why some fans would defend SAMCRO and its members until the bitter end.

In the first season of Sons of Anarchy, Jax is presented as an outlaw with a clear moral code who often clashes with the M.C. leader Clay (Ron Perlman), who just likes money too much to let go of the club’s criminal endeavors. Throughout four seasons, Jax frequently fights Clay while trying to stir the club into a better direction, betting on legal investments as a source of income. However, after Jax takes over the President seat at the end of Season 4, he soon realizes it’s not easy to make the club legit. As a result, the final three seasons of Sons of Anarchy follow Jax as he descends into the criminal underworld, embracing violence and reinforcing the club’s ties with crime. Meanwhile, Clay became a more nuanced character who, just like Jax, was manipulated into doing horrible things in the club's name.

Tara Watched Jax and SAMCRO's Destruction

Image via FX

Sons of Anarchy's story shows how men raised on violence face many challenges while trying to change their lives and how criminals rarely can escape the errors of their pasts. It’s a tragic message, for sure, but in a world as grim and bloody as that of Sons of Anarchy, we couldn’t expect a happy ending for Jax and the club. Unfortunately, Jax’s idealization of SAMCRO fed the unfair hate fans felt for Tara, as she was the outside character who showed how the club’s destruction would be the only thing that could save its members.

In the first season of Sons of Anarchy, Tara is introduced as the ex-girlfriend of Jax, who flees Charming, California, to escape SAMCRO’s cycle of violence. Tara becomes a surgeon and only returns to Charming when she needs to flee from an abusive ex. It doesn’t take long for Tara and Jax to reignite the flames of their passion, forging a steamy relationship that would define the rest of their lives. However, while Jax fought hard to absolve SAMCRO’s crimes and lead the club in an honest direction, Tara realized right from the start there was no escaping the life of violence the Sons of Anarchy lived. And while brotherhood is essential, maybe it was not something people should get if the price is the blood of innocent and sinners alike.

Tara was frequently the voice of reason that shattered Jax’s dreams of a better life. Tara confronted Jax when he talked passionately about what a legal future would look like for the club. And fans, willing to share Jax’s illusions, used Tara as a scapegoat for their frustrations. While it’s easy to understand this behavior in the context of the show, as Jax’s perception guides the story in Sons of Anarchy, now that we have access to the full scope of the series, there’s no reason to keep hating Tara. In fact, it’s about time fans recognized Tara was one of the show's best characters, thanks in part to Siff’s brilliant performance.

Tara Is One of the Best Characters in ‘Sons of Anarchy’

Image via FX

While every character in Sons of Anarchy is written with contradictions and complexities that make them human, instead of cardboard caricatures, few characters are as nuanced as Tara. For Sons of Anarchy's seven seasons, we watch as Tara first refuses to embrace Jax’s destructive side and then accepts to rule by his side to steer the club in a better direction. However, once Tara realizes the club cannot be saved and her sons are doomed to follow in their father’s footsteps, she risks her life to shut down SAMCRO and protect her children from a violent fate. Tara dies at the hands of Gemma (Katey Sagal) in Season 6, in one of the most gut-punching deaths of a series famous for pulling the rug under our feet. And as one of the best Sons of Anarchy characters, she goes down fighting for what she believes is the best.

Many fans criticize Tara for the way she sabotages Jax over the seasons. Still, we need to consider that a violent man raised Tara before she fell in love with a violent man. And once she also becomes a violent woman, she’s ready to do whatever she can to spare her sons. Furthermore, her intense love for Jax costs everything for Tara, as she even has her hands destroyed and the joy of being a surgeon taken away from her. Tara gave away her soul to try to stand by Jax, so it’s no wonder she fought so hard for him to compromise and become a better model for their family.

Image via FX

Hating Tara also prevents people from appreciating Siff’s acting. Since the start, Siff plays Tara as a woman torn between love and reason, constantly at odds with herself while trying to escape SAMCRO and still sharing life with Jax. In addition, the chemistry between Sigg and Hunnan is undeniable, and few are the television couples that look so good together. Siff also handled some of the most challenging scenes of the show, as an outsider who doesn’t have the same passion for SAMCRO as everyone else. Because of that, Siff always played Tara as a layered person, struggling to fulfill her heart’s needs while still opposing the destruction left behind by SAMCRO.

You might be forgiven for disliking Tara in the beginning, with Sons of Anarchy was presented as a redemption story for its first seasons. However, in hindsight, Tara was a better character than most fans remember, and Siff’s performance should receive much more praise than it gets.

