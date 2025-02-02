Given that Sons of Anarchy follows an outlaw motorcycle club with a penchant for vengeance and violence, it should come as no surprise that many of the characters wind up with bruises, cuts, and lasting scars. We know many of the origins behind these injuries, whether we see it happen at some point in the show or hear about it after the fact. That is, except for the character of Chibs (Tommy Flanagan). Chibs is a standout character among the rest of the club members for two main reasons. One, his thick Scottish accent. And two, the distinctive scars on his cheeks. Chibs has sported the scars since the pilot episode, but the origin of them is unknown within the context of the show. This is because they’re not just made up for the character, they are very real scars that Flanagan himself has.

How Did Tommy Flanagan Get His Scars?

Image via FX

Long before Flanagan was winning fans over as Chibs in Sons of Anarchy, he was working as a DJ. Flanagan shared the story behind his scars on Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast. At the age of 25, Flanagan was DJing at a Glasgow club when the life-altering incident happened. He reveals that his attackers told him that they killed his brother, which naturally sent Flanagan into a rage, and he met them in the alley of the club with nothing but a Heineken bottle. As Flanagan put it, “I went to a knife fight without a knife.” The fight resulted in many scars, including the ones on his face, and a long gash on his palm from when he tried to grab the knife. In the discussion, Flanagan said he can still recall how it felt when the knife entered his body, and how his body buckled under the pain of it. He was left nearly dead in the alley, and now sports scars that remind him of his near-death experience.

Tommy Flanagan Joined a Theater Company After His Attack