Netflix has dropped the first trailer for its newest documentary miniseries, Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness. The new film follows David Berkowitz and his widely-publicized murder spree which began in New York in 1976. Also known as the Son of Sam, Berkowitz was responsible for the murders of six people, but the documentary will dive into the theory that he did not act alone. Journalist and author of Ultimate Evil Maury Terry long believed that Berkowitz couldn’t have been the sole perpetrator and led the theories that these serial killings were a part of a larger picture.

Sons of Sam will include news footage from the time of the murders, interviews with those close to the investigation and Terry’s own investigative findings and testimonials. While we get to see a good bit of Terry in the trailer, there will not be any recent footage from the author who passed away in 2015. The trailer for the new documentary is quite eerie, bringing new light to the Berkowitz case which is sure to shock many of its viewers.

Directed by Joshua Zeman (Cropsey, Murder Mountain) and executive produced by Sara Enright, Zara Duffy, Dave Sirulnick, Jon Kamen, Joshua Zeman, Josh Braun and Dan Braun, Sons of Sam will be a four-part series, with 60-minute episodes.

All episodes will be available to stream on Netflix on May 5. Check out the official trailer and synopsis for Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness below.

“The hunt for the “Son of Sam” captivated the world in the late 1970s, but the story behind one of America’s most notorious serial murderers is all but forgotten — until now. While the arrest and conviction of David Berkowitz brought the nightmare to an end for many New Yorkers, for journalist and “Ultimate Evil” author Maury Terry, the real mystery was just beginning. Terry, convinced Berkowitz had not acted alone, would go on to spend decades attempting to prove that the web of darkness behind the murders went deeper than anyone imagined – and his pursuit of that elusive truth would eventually cost him everything. Filmmaker Joshua Zeman draws on archival news footage, conversations with the people closest to the investigation, and Terry’s own words and case files to tell a cautionary tale of a man who went down a rabbit hole and never came out. But was Maury Terry just chasing ghosts – or are the true Sons of Sam still out there…”

