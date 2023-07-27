The Big Picture Sons of Summer, a thriller, follows Sean and his friends as they encounter trouble on a road trip to a surf town, involving drug dealing and a mobster.

The clip introduces Frank, played by Temuera Morrison, looking for someone who owes him money, but faces resistance and ends up in a fight.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Joe Davidson, Isabel Lucas, and others, and is directed by Clive Fleury. It combines crime action with impressive surfing stunts.

What is a summer road trip to a small surf-town without an encounter with the local drug-dealing mobster? Fall might be right around the corner, but that doesn't mean we don't have time for one more summertime misadventure with Lionsgate's upcoming Sons of Summer. And in a new clip from the film, which Collider is excited to exclusively present, one of the film's stars Temuera Morrison is on the hunt for information, no matter the cost.

The new clip sees Frank (Morrison) approaching another man on the cliffs near the beach, seemingly looking to have some money repaid. When the man comes up short, saying that the cost of living is going up, he attempts to redirect Frank towards Rick (Alex Fleri), who the man says owes money to a lot of people, himself included. When he won't divulge Rick's location to Frank, the two men fight, with Frank leaving his opponent in a somewhat precarious position. The cost of living might be going up, but so is the cost of dying.

Who Stars in Sons of Summer?

In addition to Morrison and Fleri, the film stars Joe Davidson as Sean, a young man who takes a surfing road trip with his friends that winds up getting them entangled in some local trouble, and in major trouble with a mob boss. It also stars Isabel Lucas as Sean's girlfriend Katie, who becomes collateral for their misdeeds. Steve Nation, Jonathan Weir, Christopher Pate, David E. Woodley, Steve Younf, Phillip Avalon and Pacha Luque-Light also star. The Australian film was directed by Clive Fleury and written by Avalon and Greg Clayton.

Sons of Summer is in theaters and available on digital on July 28. Check out the clip as well as the official synopsis below: