Endnight Games has revealed a brand new trailer for their upcoming open world survival horror game Sons of the Forest with the trailer being capped off with the announcement of the highly anticipated title's release date.

The brand new trailer decides to skip past the player character crashing into the titular forest that has been shown in the previous trailer and gets right into the survival action. The trailer shows the player, creating a tent and small fire on the beach before making some makeshift hunting gear and finding themselves something to eat, in this case a turtle. The trailer eventually makes its way from the beach to the forest, where the player confronts the enemies of the game.

The trailer showcases a number of different grotesque creature designs that honestly wouldn't be out of place in John Carpenter's 1982 classic The Thing. Conjoined torsos, giant snake-like torsos, armless creatures with a gaping chest, a lot of body horror is on full display here. A number of weapons are also shown off, like the familiar axe present in the first game as well as a shotgun that the player is shown upgrading with even the head of a defeated enemy being used to scare off a group of other enemies.

Sons of the Forest also shows off a number of areas that you will be able to explore, from a dark, shark and mutant-invested caves to some sort of underground facility. The trailer ends with a first person cutscene, teasing what the story the game will have in store for players, though it doesn't show too much.

Sons of the Forest was announced back at the Game Awards 2019 and though it has received a few trailers since then, details of the upcoming title have been few and far between, with it currently unknown when or where it takes place in relation to its predecessor. The game is a follow up to the highly popular 2014 indie game The Forest, which sees players attempting to survive in a forest filled with mutated creatures after waking from a plane crash, something that this game seems to be continuing the tradition of, though this time it was a helicopter. The next entry in the series promises to bring in a host of improvements to both mechanics and graphics, with more dynamic weather effects and new survival options among them.

Sons of the Forest will be making its way to PC on May 20, 2022. You can watch the brand new trailer for Sons of the Forest down below.

