Sony has announced that they have acquired the Liverpool-based studio Firesprite. In a post on the official PlayStation Blog, it was confirmed that the developers behind the on-console game The Playroom and The Persistence is now a PlayStation studio.

Head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst, said:

"I couldn’t be more delighted to welcome Firesprite to the PlayStation Studios family as our 14th studio. Quite a few members of Firesprite come from SIE’s Studio Liverpool and we’re thrilled to welcome them back. Firesprite is a creative and ambitious studio that is exceptional at building incredible experiences that truly showcase the potential of our hardware. The team’s technical and creative capabilities will be paramount to growing our stellar catalogue of exclusive games, and I think you’ll be excited for what’s to come."

Firesprite is the 14th studio to be brought under the PlayStation banner, joining the likes of Insomniac Games (Ratchet and Clank, Spider-Man 2018), Naughty Dog (The Last of Us, Uncharted), and Guerrilla Games (Horizon series). Firesprite is also the third studio that Sony has purchased this year, with the studio behind the Roguelike title Returnal, Housemarque, being acquired back in June, and Nixxes Software, a team that specializes in PC ports, following shortly after in July.

Image via PlayStation

RELATED: PS4-PS5 Upgrades Will No Longer Be Free, Announces PlayStation

Graeme Ankers, Managing Director at Firesprite, had a statement attached to the blog post that the announcement of the studio's acquisition was made. "PlayStation also gave us the opportunity to create our own IP, The Persistence, and we were given the creative freedom to explore, innovate, and release a survival horror game we are immensely proud of," said Anker. "Now, as a first party studio, we know we have the full support of PlayStation in furthering our heritage of combining creativity and technical innovation to offer some truly unique experiences for PlayStation fans." While we don't know what the team has in store, they were recruiting for a multiplayer shooter and "dark narrative blockbuster adventure." Whether these games take shape and when we will get a chance to see them is currently up in the air.

Despite this new announcement, no word on any games coming from them were present at the recent PlayStation 5 Showcase event. We will have to continue to wait and see how this new acquisition makes its presence known.

KEEP READING: Hideo Kojima Wants to Make a 'MADS MAX' Video Game with Mads Mikkelsen

Share Share Tweet Email

Samara Weaving on 'Nine Perfect Strangers' and Shooting Some of the Wilder Moments She also talks about the most challenging part of making this show and having Nicole Kidman as a scene partner.

Read Next