Sony Deepens Deal with IMAX to Release New Theatrical Movies on At-Home Platform

Fresh off of the news that Sony has dubbed their Spider-Man-centric movie-verse the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, also known colloquially as S.P.U.M.C., the studio is making further strides into the at-home market. As movie theaters remain closed in most of the world, major content producers (whose names aren’t Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, etc.) are looking for ways to get their very expensive moving pictures in the hands of audiences who make their big-ticket productions possible.

We’ve already seen a shifting of VOD release dates and a shrinking of the window between theatrical release and home-video / at-home premieres; we’ve also seen the backlash from theaters themselves and an increasingly chippy back-and-forth between the two industries. But two entities that could, by all rights, be on either side of the divide have just united in a common front.

As THR reports, Sony Pictures Entertainment and IMAX have entered into an partnership of sorts that will bring hundreds of new titles–both new movies and those in the studio’s library–to their existing distribution deal. The catch here is that those titles will be available through IMAX Enhanced, the company’s at-home entertainment offering that “projects digitally remastered 4K HDR images on high-end TV sets and streaming platforms.” The plan is to rollout those hundreds of titles over the next two years and will include “all upcoming SPE and IMAX theatrical releases.”

Some of the newer titles up for grabs include Spider-Man: Far From Home, Jumanji: The Next Level, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Venom, Bad Boys for Life, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The releases will be accessible across Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific regions and are currently available through IMAX Enhanced in 14 countries and across 17 consumer electronics manufacturers.