Microsoft's announcement that they would be acquiring industry titan Activision-Blizzard less than two weeks ago has sent shock waves through the gaming world, waves that are going to be felt for a long time to come. Not to be outdone, Sony has been making their moves to acquire a studio — but not just any studio, a studio that many fans will see as synonymous with Xbox. Sony has announced that they are purchasing the Destiny series and original Halo developer Bungie for $3.6 billion.

The new report comes from Jason Schreier of Bloomberg. First breaking the story on Twitter, Schreier points out how both Sony and Bungie kept the impending purchase under wraps. Bungie also made the announcement in a blog post on their official website. Bungie chairman and CEO Pete Parsons says the company is in charge of their own destiny (some cheeky wordplay) and adds that today marks the start of Bungie's "journey to become a global multi-media entertainment company":

Since taking flight in 1991, Bungie has always charted the future with our own star map – a path that is driven by our people and for our community. We are continuing that journey with new worlds in development, and we can’t wait to share them with you... With SIE, the potential for our universes is unlimited. Our future games will take bold steps into unexplored spaces for Bungie, continue to push the boundaries of what is possible, and will always be built on a foundation of creating meaningful, lifelong friendships and memories.​

Gamesindusty.biz is also reporting that Sony is allowing Bungie to remain a "multiplatform studio" that can "self-publish and reach players wherever they choose to play." After the purchase, Bungie will be "an independent subsidiary" of Sony Interactive Entertainment with a board of directors comprising of Parsons and the rest of the management team currently at the studio. In a statement from SIE president and CEO Jim Ryan also provided by Gameindustry:

This is an important step in our strategy to expand the reach of PlayStation to a much wider audience. We understand how vital Bungie's community is to the studio and look forward to supporting them as they remain independent and continue to grow. Like Bungie, our community is core to PlayStation's DNA, and our shared passion for the gamer and building the best place to play will now evolve even further.

Bungie currently works on the live service franchise Destiny which was made during their deal with Activision. The studio broke away from Activision and went independent in January 2019, the second time doing so after leaving Microsoft in 2007. While the studio no longer works on the franchise, Bungie is also behind the Xbox cornerstone franchise Halo, having created the original trilogy as well as Halo: Reach and Halo 3: ODST. Now, they are owned by Xbox's greatest rival. It's only fair, though, as the acquisition of Activision-Blizzard placed PlayStation icons Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon under the Xbox umbrella. What a timeline to be in.

