Sony Pictures have dipped their toes numerous times in the theme park industry, but the company has announced their first dive with Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse. Located in the seaside city of Bangsaray, Thailand, it is expected to begin opening in October 2021. This rolling opening is supposed to culminate in a full opening sometime in 2022.

The park is expected to be a mixture of rebranded rides and all-new experiences, including themed restaurants and retail stores. Bangsaray, located around 90 minutes from Bangkok, was home to another waterpark owned by developer Amazon Falls Co. Ltd., which will now be revamped as the Aquaverse.

Aquaverse will be split across eight uniquely themed areas, each themed to a popular Sony property. The park’s most thrilling rides will be located at the Men in Black Thrill Rides area, whose crown jewel will be a 12-meter tall free-fall ride. You can also ride the world’s only fully enclosed water dome in the Ghostbusters Supernatural Experience. If you are looking for a more relaxed and chill area, head to the lazy river at the Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs Swallow Falls River Adventure.

The entire family can also be entertained in the park’s other areas. The Miami-themed Bad Boys Raceway, an area with high-speed go-kart tracks, and the Hotel Transylvania Kid-Friendly Zone touted as the park’s largest water attraction with hundreds of features. You can also experience the thrill of being inside a treacherous video game at the Jumanji Jungle Adventure, where jungle-themed water slides await. The Surf’s Up in Surfer’s Paradise area features a thrilling Flowrider, while the upcoming Vivo will be represented at the Vivo Wave Pool.

Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse in Bangsaray will begin its soft opening sometime in October 2021, with a complete opening expected for 2022. With Thailand’s tourist industry beginning its vaccination cycle, the probability of these dates being met is increasing. All I hope for is that the water in the Ghostbusters area is dyed green.

