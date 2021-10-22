Sony has revealed it’s releasing two new Marvel movies in 2023, although no information was given about these projects. The two untitled films will supposedly take place in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, a cinematic universe featuring heroes and villains associated with Spider-Man.

Kickstarted with 2018’s Venom, the SPUMC is set to gain some speed in the upcoming years, with a Morbius film starring Jared Leto slated for January 28, 2022. Morbius is not the only Spider-Man villain featured in the movie, as Michael Keaton is teased to return as The Vulture, a part he played in the MCU’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Besides that, with Venom: Let There Be Carnage shattering the barrier between the SPUMC and the MCU and Tom Hardy’s Venom reportedly making a cameo in Morbius, Sony is putting a lot of money and energy into the idea of a shared universe. There’s also a Kraven the Hunter movie in development and set to be released on January 13, 2023, increasing the number of Spider-Man villains present in theaters.

It would be a safe bet to think the two untitled Marvel projects made in partnership with Sony would also feature Spider-Man villains. However, Sony might be planning something a lot more ambitious. Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17, 2021, and features Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro, along with what looks like other villains who are also from previous interactions of the Web Crawler. Consider that Tom Holland says that No Way Home feels like the final chapter in a franchise, it could be possible that Spider-Man is ready to swing from the MCU to the SPUMC. Could it be, then? Will we finally get a Sinister Six movie in 2023? We can hope!

Of course, the two untitled Marvel films could be previously announced projects like S.J. Clarkson’s female-led movie featuring Madame Webb or the Jackpot film written by Marc Guggenheim. However, with Venom: Let There Be Carnage winning big at the box office, it's possible we could see Tom Hardy returning soon, possibly for Venom and Holland’s Spider-Man to finally fight? And if five other villains are banding together to defeat the Friendly Neighborhood, we would all be thrilled.

The two new untitled Marvel/Sony films will be released on June 23 and on October 6, 2023.

