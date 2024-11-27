There are Marvel movies outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe, given that various Marvel comic characters have been owned by different companies over the years, with such rights allowing the creation of film adaptations. Sony is one company that found success quite early on through such adaptations, with early Spider-Man movies in the 2000s (alongside 20th Century Fox's X-Men series from around the same time) helping create the ongoing boom in superhero movies.

A few Sony superhero movies cross over into the MCU, but some predate the MCU. Further, there’s also been a “Sony-Verse,” which is kind of its own thing, and has been running – not very successfully – since the late 2010s. Inconsistency is the name of the game when talking about these films, in short. Some Sony superhero movies rank among the worst of all time, while others are up there with the very best. All are ranked below, starting with the clunkiest and ending with the greatest.

19 'Morbius' (2022)

Director: Daniel Espinosa

The film so nice they released it twice (sort of), Morbius feels like it’s been a punching bag for as far back as anyone can remember, which is admittedly only 2022, but the lousiness of this one feels eternal. It tried hard to be cool and edgy, but no one really had the energy for it. It was a movie in the wrong place at the wrong time, and seriously weakened an already shaky attempt to create a Sony-centered cinematic universe.

The film itself is about a biochemist who tries to cure himself of a disease, but things inevitably go wrong, and he gets a superhero origin story in place of a cure. It’s boring, visually unpleasant, forgettable (at best), and only really worth something approaching valuable for the handful of memes it inspired. Morbius was always treated as a joke, and it’s not hard to see why.

18 'Madame Web' (2024)

Director: S.J. Clarkson

The equally derided younger sister of Morbius, Madame Web was another misfire of a superhero movie in just about every way. It was another uninspired origin story about a character who has ties to Spider-Man in the comics, but feels only loosely related to the famed web-slinger on-screen, with the plot here instead introducing new characters – some heroic, and at least one villainous – with spider-like powers.

Much of it boils down to a not-very-compelling hero having to babysit/protect three young women who one day might get into more exciting adventures, but probably not, given Madame Web’s general lack of success. It’s a prologue that now feels isolated and extra empty; a film very few people seemed passionate about making, and the lack of effort shone through in a distressingly consistent manner over Madame Web’s sluggish 116-minute runtime.

17 'Venom: The Last Dance' (2024)

Director: Kelly Marcel

One more misery-fest before things start taking a slight turn upward in quality, Venom: The Last Dance concluded a Tom Hardy-starring trilogy that sometimes had its moments in the first two movies, but ended on a complete dud. The Last Dance has some defenders (or at least has more than Morbius and Madame Web), but it’s just as bad, in many ways. There is a lack of passion to it that’s hard to deny, and it makes for a disheartening viewing experience.

Humor takes a backseat, as does camp, and even the titular character himself, replaced by various scientists, military personnel, and members of an annoying family who all compete – and sometimes overpower – Eddie Brock/Venom for screen time. Venom: The Last Dance is a movie without a proper main villain, and is packed with lame action, a boring – and barely there – story, and forced sentiment that’s eye-rolling to the point of migraine-inducing. The Last Dance? It better be!

16 'Ghost Rider' (2007)

Director: Mark Steven Johnson

At least Ghost Rider has Nicolas Cage. Much as the main characters in Casablanca can smile through tears and agree that they'll "always have Paris,” so too can you tell yourself, while struggling through Ghost Rider, “We’ll always have Cage.” It’s not quite one of the actor’s worst-ever movies, but it’s far from one of his best, even though he’s about as good as he could be here, with what little he has to work with.

And it’s a shame there’s not much to Ghost Rider, because the character is certainly novel enough, and there was a certain demented logic to getting Nicolas Cage in the lead role. It’s a messy blend of dark fantasy, action, and mild horror; a movie you might sometimes almost feel entertained by, but then you'll forget most of what actually happened shortly thereafter. At least things got a tiny bit better four years later, with…

15 'Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance' (2011)

Directors: Mark Neveldine, Brian Taylor

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance cannot be called a massive improvement over Ghost Rider, but there is almost something there this time. One gets the sense there was some effort by way of doubling down on what sort of came close to working in the first movie, but the gonzo directorial duo of Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor were probably held back considerably. Crank: High Voltage this ain’t.

Instead, Spirit of Vengeance gets a little bit darker and wackier in tone, somehow both at once, with Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider getting mixed up in a family conflict of sorts between the devil and his son. If things had been pushed even further by way of absurdity and/or bloodshed, maybe this could’ve been a real winner, but at least the franticness and sometimes striking camerawork give it a bit more of a pulse than the first Ghost Rider movie.